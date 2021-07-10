Is New Zealand Great Fiji on TV? UK start times, live stream info and team news





New Zealand are set to face Fiji on Saturday, a week after receiving fierce criticism from Tonga.

With Tonga down 102-0, the All Blacks are likely to face a bigger test than their Pacific Island foes last weekend.

The two sides have met only five times since the 1987 Rugby World Cup, with the last meeting in 2011.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When does New Zealand play Fiji? What time is the UK kick-off?

New Zealand will face Fiji in the first of two tests on Saturday, July 10th. The match kicks off at 8.05am UK time / 7.05pm local time at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Is New Zealand Great Fiji on TV? How about live streaming?

New Zealand v Fiji is streaming live and on demand in the UK via Rugby Pass on liverugby.net.

The service fee is 4.99 on weekends.

What’s the team news?

Brodie Retallick will be appearing in All Black for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

The imposing locks have so far been unavailable to manager Ian Foster, but he’s back from an hour with the Kobelco Steelers in the top Japanese league.

Aaron Smith will captain New Zealand for the first time in the 98th test while Beauden Barrett starts on the fly harp.

Only central Ioane Rieko and winger George Bridge hold a seat on the side that ousted Tonga.

George Bower will make his first start from a loose headprop, and tight Ethan de Groot is ready to make his debut from the bench.

Fiji is also high in his ranks for the first time since the World Cup, and Leone Nakarawa is set to start after suffering injuries and fitness problems.

22-year-old scrum harp Simione Kuruvoli will make their first start as they lack halfbacks Frank Lomani, Moses Sorovi and Teti Tela who were unable to travel to New Zealand due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Australia.

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. George Bridge, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith (capt); 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Brodie Retallick, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Ethan Blackadder, 8. Hoskins Sotutu.

Substitutes: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ethan de Groot, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Samuel Whitelock, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Will Jordan.

Fiji: 15. Kini Murimurivalu, 14. Eroni Sau, 13. Waisea Nayacalevu, 12. Levani Botia (capt), 11. Nemani Nadolo, 10. Ben Volavola, 9. Simione Kuruvoli; 1. Peni Ravai, 2. Samuel Matavesi, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Leone Nakarawa, 6. Johnny Dyer, 7. Mesulame Kunavula, 8. Albert Tuisue.

Substitutes: 16. Peni Narisia, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Leeroy Atalifo, 19. Tevita Ratuva, 20. Peceli Yato, 21. Setareki Tuicuvu, 22. Eneriko Buliruarua, 23. Manasa Mataele.

What did the coaches say?

New Zealand manager Ian Foster: “The Fiji team will bring a very different challenge to Tonga. They are a more established team, mainly made up of European players based abroad.

“We can’t wait to play under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium. It has to be a quick physical match and our team is looking forward to seeing what happens over the weekend.

“Aaron is an extraordinary player with true mana and a natural leader, and his preparation is second to none. His wife Teagan and his wider whnau are proud of what he has accomplished.”

Fiji manager Vern Cotter: “It has to be very good because we need leadership and the forward has to protect Shimione Kuruboli, who only plays his second game against Fiji.

“Thanks to Leone Nakarawa coming back to the team, the bond between the line-out and the line-out call has been strengthened and the experience has been gained.

“We were satisfied with the preparation process. When we see what is happening in Fiji, [rising Covid cases], we just want to play well and we hope we can lift our souls off the island.

“It’s cold in Dunedin, but we’re going to play under the roof. It’s going to be a dry ball game that’s right for us. We’re going to play Fiji Rugby, which is a good fit for us.”

More related articles More related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-news/new-zealand-fiji-time-tv-20992637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos