US Congress supports aid to Afghan interpreters

Former Afghan interpreters, who worked with US troops in Afghanistan, demonstrate outside the US Embassy in Kabul on June 25, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – Nearly 20 U.S. senators are now backing legislation to help protect Afghan civilians who have supported U.S. forces during the 20-year war in their country, one of the top leaders said on Friday. sponsors of the bill, a day after President Joe Biden set a target date of August 31 for the withdrawal.

U.S. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said at least 17 Democratic and Republican senators are now sponsoring her bill to increase the number of visas allowed and take other steps to improve the effectiveness of a program to help to bring Afghans to the United States who assisted the American troops.

In a speech on Thursday, Biden strongly defended his decision to withdraw US military forces from Afghanistan and set a target date at the end of next month for the final withdrawal of US forces. Read more

A growing number of Biden’s Democratic and Republican colleagues in the Senate and House of Representatives have urged his administration to do more for the thousands of civilians who have helped American troops, often risking their lives and the lives of their families. Read more

“We have a moral imperative to act now before it is too late and to keep our promise of security for the Afghans who have stood side by side with our troops,” Shaheen said in a statement.

Senators co-sponsoring the bill include Democrats Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Jack Reed, Mark Kelly, Kirsten Gillibrand and Tim Kaine, as well as Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Republicans who signed the measure include Joni Ernst, Roger Wicker, Steve Daines, Ben Sasse, Tim Scott, Dan Sullivan, Cynthia Lummis, Rob Portman and Todd Young.

MPs are also working on drafting a bill to help Afghan civilians. Many lawmakers have expressed support for the evacuation of interpreters and others who have worked with U.S. forces to third countries to protect them while their visa applications to reach the United States are considered.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

