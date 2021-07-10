The Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. We’ve put together the main articles covered on Saturday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-a-day briefings by email. 1. Gareth Southgate summons the warrior spirits of past generations.

Gareth Southgate will inspire the wartime generation’s “courage” with a rallying cry ahead of England’s first major football tournament final since 1966.

Ahead of the historic Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley Stadium, the England manager said that the country had “too much to be proud of” and argued that “it’s time not to look at the negative side of our country”. the whole story.

2. UK and Brussels Conflict 40 Billion Brexit Divorce Bills

The UK and Brussels are back to being a mess again with new moves on the scale of Brexit divorce bills.

The new net figure for financial settlements is 40.8 billion, according to European Union accounts, which is more than 1.8 billion more than the UK’s highest payment estimate. Read the full text.

3. Chaos travel policies like cheap Covid tests exposed to fakes

The government’s travel testing policy was thrown into chaos last night when vacationers had to return the claim that they could purchase the test for 1.99.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps boasted on national radio that tests can be purchased for less than 2.50 from the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) approved test provider list, arguing that the government is lowering costs for people planning vacations. Read the full text.

4. Wayne Couzens police have pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard in a series of police errors.

Scotland Yard came under extreme pressure on Friday after police admitted that they had kidnapped, raped and killed Sarah Everard, days after colleagues missed an opportunity to arrest him.

Dame Cressida Dick apologized for the pain and suffering to the victim’s family after Wayne Couzens, the Congressional and Foreign Protection Command, admitted the crime at an Old Bailey hearing.

5. Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian found dead at 29

The son of boxing legend Chris Eubank died days before his 30th birthday.

Sebastian, who was a professional boxer like his father, said the third of Chis Eubanks’ five children, Sebastian, died Friday morning in Dubai, where he lived, his father’s representatives said. Read the full text.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information from The Telegraph throughout the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/10/saturday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos