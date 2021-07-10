Q&A: Would a four-day work week be successful in the United States?





1. General Assembly leaders have not made a commitment to return this fall for a special session, but it seems likely they will. House of Commons Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate Speaker Dominick Ruggerio were able to close the regular session on an unusually calm note, in part because they addressed thorny issues, including the legalization of marijuana and police discipline. And as Ian Donnis pointed out in this week’s Newsmakers, major lawmakers would much rather end these debates in 2021 than address them in the heat of the 2022 election year. On marijuana, Shekarchi sees little urgency . “I don’t care if we are the last state in the union to legalize it or never legalize it,” Shekarchi told Kim Kalunian this week. “I have to make sure we’re doing it right. The comments infuriated some lawmakers and pro-legalization activists, who point out that Massachusetts and Connecticut have now both surged into Rhode Island. Yet on both marijuana and police accountability, Shekarchi insists he will only bring the House back this fall if a consensus in State House has been reached. Meanwhile, the Senate has its own reason for returning this fall – judicial confirmations – and senators could try adding charter schools and US bailout spending to that program. Governor McKee may have done his part to increase the odds of a fall session when he vetoed a bill to create a state-wide Airbnb registry, a move strongly supported by legislators who represent coastal communities. While Shekarchi and Ruggerio ignored McKee’s other veto of the week – on the regulation of utilities – they said they were “extremely disappointed” with Airbnb’s, adding: “We will carefully consider our next steps.”

2. When historians remember Gina Raimondo’s legacy as governor, they are unlikely to give her high marks for her management of the Executive Board of Health and Human Services. Raimondo’s first term was marked by the catastrophic launch of the UHIP computer system, which took years to recover. And now one of the most publicized issues of his aborted second term is another EOHHS issue, this time the Eleanor Slater Public Hospital. My colleague Eli Sherman has spent months reporting on the myriad of challenges facing the hospital system, and his new detailed explanation outlining them all should be required reading for Rhode Islanders. As Eli’s article makes clear, Eleanor Slater’s problems run even deeper than any single administration and raise profound questions about how the state should structure services for people in need. years – or decades – of long-term care. Remember that Rhode Island is the only state in the country to have never built an autonomous state psychiatric hospital. Dan McKee is surely frustrated that Raimondo let him hold the bag on Eleanor Slater. But he also has an opportunity, if he wants to seize it, to be the governor who finally rethinks and rationalizes the place.

