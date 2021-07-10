Travel Insurance for Under 18 – Forbes Advisor UK





Going on vacation without parents for the first time is a rite of passage for children and teenagers. However, foreign countries can be a dangerous place for careless people under the age of 18, so it’s a good idea to have travel insurance in case something goes wrong.

This guide explains why children under 18 need travel insurance and how to buy the right one.

Who is under 18 travel insurance for?

Children under the age of 18 may need travel insurance if:

Going on vacation with friends
Going on vacation with friends and parents
Traveling abroad alone
Traveling to stay with relatives abroad
Traveling unaccompanied minors during travel

Why do I need travel insurance?

Anyone traveling from the UK to another country should consider purchasing travel insurance. Thousands of pounds can be protected against numerous incidents and situations for a relatively low cost.

A good travel insurance policy should include:

Cancellation and delay of medical expenses up to 10m in the event of an accident or illness Theft or loss of baggage, belongings and personal money Repatriation to the UK in a medical emergency Child coverage for injuries and accidents while participating in a variety of sports and activities Family insurance policy

If you have annual family travel insurance, check the terms and conditions to see if that policy applies to your children when they travel without parents.

Some policies allow children to travel independently of their parents, while others do not. Some policies apply to children traveling with a non-parent responsible adult, such as a grandparent or schoolteacher.

Children under the age of 18 need travel insurance for school excursions.

If your child is going on a school trip, check with the school to see if insurance is included in the premium. If insurance is included, check your insurance policy to make sure you have sufficient coverage.

If your school doesn’t provide insurance and has a family policy, make sure your child is covered.

Some insurance companies consider teachers and staff to act as parents on behalf of parents. If so, your family travel insurance should cover your trip.

The same clause could mean that your child is covered if you go on vacation with a friend, the friend’s parent acts as the child’s parent, but check with the insurance company.

Buy travel insurance for under 18 years old

If your children are not covered by your family policy or school insurance policy, they will need their own coverage.

Some travel insurance companies offer private travel insurance policies only to people over the age of 18, while others are willing to offer coverage to younger people.

The older your child is, the easier it will be to find insurance. 16 and 17 year olds are more insured, and younger children are less likely to be insured.

When purchasing travel insurance for children under the age of 18, you should consider the following:

Does your child have a pre-existing disease? As with all travel insurance policies, existing conditions must be declared. Failure to do so may result in non-payment of claims at the time of insurance claims. Where will your children travel? Some travel insurance policies only apply to the UK (for staycations) and Europe. Other policies apply globally and apply to all countries. Some policies, with exceptions, apply worldwide, with exceptions typically in the United States, Canada, and sometimes the Caribbean. What is the FCDO advice for my child’s destination? If the Federal Development Office for Overseas (FCDO) advises on all but essential travel to a country or region, it is unlikely that travel insurance will cover a vacation there. If in doubt, check the policy. How long does the trip take? Some travel insurance has a maximum travel duration, usually 31 days. Long vacations like backpacking require expert policies. Need a sports cover? Under 18 travel insurance includes many common sports and activities as standard. But in general, more adventurous or extreme people need professional protection. This can include rock climbing, scuba diving and skydiving. (A winter sports cover is required if your child is skiing, snowboarding, or participating in other winter activities.) Did your child receive EHIC/GHIC? The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) allows its holders to access state health care in European Economic Area (EEA) countries. The Brexit EHIC has been replaced by the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which provides nearly identical coverage. If you have an EHIC, you can use it until the expiration date and you must get a GHIC. Both cards are free. How many trips will your child travel in a year? Single travel insurance is fine if your child leaves without parents once every 12 months. If you travel alone more often, an annual multi-trip policy would be more cost-effective.

