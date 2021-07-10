As US pulls troops out of Afghanistan, what could happen to GuantnamoExBulletin





Razor wires and a guard tower stand in a closed section of the US prison at Guantnamo Bay, October 22, 2016. John Moore / Getty Images .

. John Moore / Getty Images

John Moore / Getty Images

The war in Afghanistan lasted almost 20 years. One of its main architects, former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, died last month. And this week, President Biden said the US military operation there would end on August 31, just before the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

So what does this mean for Gitmo? After all, the US military prison at Guantnamo Bay, Cuba, was created to hold enemy combatants captured in Afghanistan and during the so-called war on terror. If the Afghan conflict ends, what will happen to its prisoners of war?

Here are five questions and answers on what could happen to Guantnamo Prison when the conflict in Afghanistan ends.

First of all, remind me: how many prisoners are left in Gitmo?

Over the years, Guantnamo has detained nearly 800 people, but now only 40 men are jailed there, and nearly three-quarters of them have never been charged. They are known as “prisoners forever” and they are held indefinitely. Some have been there for almost two decades.

How did the US government justify their detention without accusing them of any crime?

Guantnamo’s legal basis is that after September 11, Congress passed an “authorization to use military force” in 2001 to prosecute anyone responsible for these attacks, such as al-Qaida and the Taliban. This law gives the president extensive powers in wartime, and the government claims this includes the ability to hold prisoners without charge or trial.

But it is not known when these powers expire and what are the parameters of the war. It is also not clear whether the United States can justify detaining prisoners forever because of a larger and amorphous global war on terrorism. As a result, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan raises complex legal questions, such as whether a war can still be considered to be in progress once the fighters have left the main battlefield, and whether the prisoners should be released after a withdrawal of troops.

“Without having troops in Afghanistan it will be more difficult for the government or the deferential courts to say, ‘Well, yes, you said the war was over, and also there are no troops on the ground. , and no one shoots, but the war continues, “Guantnamo defense attorney Ben Farley said.” It will just be harder to say that with an ordinary face. “

Have the courts weighed on this?

Yes, lawsuits have been filed on these matters, and courts have generally avoided specifically determining whether these vast presidential war powers are specific to a certain geography. Instead, the courts were able to use the war in Afghanistan to justify the detention of detainees. But human rights activists and lawyers for detainees say a war must have limits set so we know when it’s over and it’s time to release the prisoners.

“One of the tricky questions of the past 20 years has been whether the war on terror extends beyond the borders of Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan,” Guantnamo’s defense attorney said, Michel Paradis. “Is the war a war against al-Qaida and the Taliban in Afghanistan? Or is it a war on terrorism in the broad sense? Is this a war against al-Qaida and everything that shares the ideology of al-Qaida, any organization that separates from al-Qaida? Qaeda? “

Or has the war on terrorism become a “rhetorical war”, he added, similar to the war on drugs, the war on poverty and the war on cancer, which do not confer powers of justice. prosecution such as indefinite imprisonment of people?

“There are these pretty important questions,” said Paradis, who also teaches at Columbia Law School, “but these debates have largely been avoided, if only because the war in Afghanistan is ongoing.”

Guantnamo’s critics say it is absurd to pretend the war is over in order to bring the troops home, but the war continues in an attempt to detain those captured by those troops.

Still, several Senate Republicans claim that the release of these prisoners would put the country at risk, and the Justice Department continues to argue that the United States has the power to detain accused terrorists indefinitely.

“We have been and remain at war with al-Qaida,” Justice Department attorney Stephen M. Elliott said at a May hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, in a case involving a former member of the Afghan militia detained in Guantnamo since 2007.

Al-Qaida is “transforming and evolving,” Elliott said, and the United States’ “war on terror” continues.

Now that the United States is leaving Afghanistan, Paradis said, he assumes the Guantnamo prisoners are preparing new legal petitions that will eventually end up in the Supreme Court.

“I can imagine that there will be at least a few inmates who say you can’t hold me anymore because the whole reason you’ve been holding me for all this time, all these decades now, has been the claim that if I am released, I will be a danger in the war in Afghanistan “, he declared. “And without that, why are you still holding me?”

What if the prisoners win this argument?

It’s tricky because the United States has to find countries to take them, and some of the prisoners come from collapsed countries like Yemen. But since President Biden took office, at least six Guantnamo inmates have been allowed to be transferred to other countries.

Yet Guantnamo defense attorney Wells Dixon points out that just because the transfers have been approved does not mean that they are imminent: “There are detainees in Guantnamo today whose transfer has been completed. approved for over a decade and they are still in Guantnamo. ,” he said.

However, does the authorization to release prisoners lay the groundwork for emptying and closing Gitmo prison?

Yes. As Paradis notes, “The more individuals who are allowed to be released, the easier it is to close Guantnamo, as the prison population is dwindling day by day.

Still, the Justice Department is going against the grain of the Biden administration by opposing legal requests filed by Gitmo prisoners, said Dixon, who is also a senior lawyer at the Center for Constitutional Rights.

“Why does the United States government continue to reflexively fight detainee cases, given the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the president’s statements that the conflict is ending?” Dixon asked. “If you look at the president’s mandate to shut down the prison and look at what the Justice Department and other agencies are doing, they are downright at odds with each other.”

But with the legal argument for the indefinite detention of Gitmo prisoners on more volatile ground as US troops leave Afghanistan, Biden and the Justice Department could finally get on the same page, which could lead to the eventual closure of the Guantnamo military prison.

With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, “I think you will see a lot of pressure on the administration, and on the government more generally in the context of a dispute, arguing the end of the armed conflict,” said Farley, the defense attorney for Guantnamo. , “and the detention authority evaporated.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/10/1014772283/what-happens-to-guantanamo-now-that-u-s-troops-are-leaving-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos