Britain’s Pfizer president said he was “comfortable” with the easing of lockdowns, although he continued to wear a mask after July 19.





The president of Pfizer UK said he is comfortable with the coronavirus restrictions being lifted later this month, but he will continue to wear a mask.

Ben Osborn’s current data show that there is a good level of protection against the virus in the UK right now, but in crowded conditions he has already decided to wear a mask.

He told Sky News: As for where we are as of July 19, what we can see from the data so far is that we have a good level of protection.

So I’m very comfortable with restrictions and decisions.

The government said it will lift coronavirus restrictions on the so-called Freedom Day on July 19, and phase 4 of the roadmap will end social contact restrictions and allow all businesses to resume and close telecommuting.

But as a father of a child with a disability, Osbourne said he was still taking precautions in public.

I have a vulnerable child at home, and my eldest son has a very serious disability. So I will be very careful and careful over the last 12 months. He said: , I’m in a downtown area, I’ll probably wear a mask.

Joining as a graduate and serving as Managing Director of Pfizer UK, Osbourne has been leading discussions between government and business during the pandemic.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was first approved for use in the UK, and Margaret Keenan received her first dose in December last year.

Since then, approximately 29 million doses have been administered in the UK and around 700 million doses have been reported worldwide.

Clinical trials of a modified vaccine targeting the delta strain will begin next month, but data already show that current doses provide over 90% protection against serious illness and hospitalization.

A year after Pfizer signed its first vaccine supply deal with the UK government, Osborn said: Everyone in the UK and around the world has been vaccinated twice or otherwise available.

Only then will we be much more assured in terms of the protection we all demand.

He said the company hasn’t had a single problem with supply, despite growing pressure and demand.

But he said it would be counterproductive for US President Joe Biden and the World Health Organization to give up patents and allow other companies to produce the same vaccine, as it could ultimately lead to a greater disruption to the supply chain of needed raw materials.

He added, however, that the vaccine program highlighted the benefits of UK life sciences collaboration and had great optimism that diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease and chronic pain could now be addressed with novel approaches centered on the senses. . mission.

