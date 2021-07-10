COVID-19 cases on the rise in the United States due to the Delta variant





As vaccination rates decline and Delta variant becomes a growing public health concern, COVID cases appear to increase in the United States

Overview: “Twenty-four states have seen at least a 10% increase in Covid-19 cases over the past week,” writes CNN. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that between June 20 and July 3, the Delta variant accounted for more than 51% of all new cases.

Leading the News: Missouri and Arkansas are the states with the highest weekly per capita case rates. In the past seven days, Missouri has recorded 142.1 cases per 100,000 population and Arkansas has recorded 139.8, according to CDC data.

Kansas has reported the most new cases in more than three months, AP reports. The city of Independence issued a public health notice on Friday, saying cases and hospitalizations were on the rise in the Kansas City subway and in the state of Missouri due to the Delta variant. In California, Los Angeles County officials said they saw a 165% increase in new cases week after week. Arizona reported its biggest daily increase in two months with more than 900 new cases on Friday. Mississippi health officials have recognized a “modest” increase in hospitalizations, mostly due to the Delta variant, AP notes.

What they say: “We should consider the Delta variant as the 2020 version of Covid-19 on steroids,” former White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN on Wednesday.

“It’s twice as infectious. Fortunately, unlike 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the Delta variant in its tracks: it’s called a vaccine,” he added. Slavitt noted that the variant presented a “very small threat” to fully vaccinated individuals.

Zoom out: Virus cases have increased around the world. The UK has seen its highest number of cases since January as the disease spreads among younger age groups. The government reported more than 35,700 new cases on Friday, the highest number since January.

The Netherlands reimposed coronavirus restrictions on Friday amid a wave of new cases, which the government said were due to the Delta variant. In Bangkok, health authorities have reported more than 9,200 new cases and 72 new deaths. “More than 90% of cases and deaths have occurred since early April,” writes AP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/covid-surge-us-delta-variant-075fc778-fb63-4e57-9f2d-81efef1ca685.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos