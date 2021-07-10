Lights, cameras, studio space? Lack of production capacity hits UK film industry | movie





The UK will have to build four new movie studios to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for new content from streaming giants like Netflix or risk losing billions of pounds in film and TV spending to competing markets. report.

The UK is currently full of Hollywood productions, including films like Mission: Impossible 7, Indiana Jones 5, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and TV productions like Amazons The Witcher, The Essex Serpent, Dungeons & Dragons and Star Wars: Andor. . Netflix and Disney, the two major users of UK film infrastructure, have signed long-term contracts for production at two UK film studios near London: Netflix in Shepherton and Disney in Pinewood.

However, new studio developments aren’t coming online fast enough as the demand for content is rising due to the boom in watching the pandemic, says real estate consulting firm Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH). According to LSH, 2.3 m sq ft of new studio space will be needed by 2033.

LSH’s director, Chris Berry, is nowhere near enough space. The requirement is about 4 Pinewoods. The level of demand for studio space and new content has changed, but the supply chain has not been as responsive as necessary. Even if all the current plans are delivered, there is still not enough space. The UK is at risk of losing billions of pounds in film and TV spending.

The global pandemic has exaggerated the so-called golden age of TV viewing, which began as a war for streaming supremacy among huge rivals like Netflix, Amazon and Disney.

The British watched TV 40% of their waking hours at the peak of the epidemic. Last year, the UK’s top three streaming platforms had 9 million new subscribers, which is double the next best year on record. Watching Locks helped make the BBC’s Line of Duty the most watched drama series of the century.

However, with studio production halted last year, TV companies and streamers are struggling to keep fresh content in their libraries, resulting in an unprecedented boom in demand for studio space.

Last year, there were 231 films and high-end TV production premium dramas costing more than a million per episode, such as the UK-made Bridgerton, which is a quarter less than the streamers and broadcasters needed to satisfy viewers’ appetites in 2019. write.

The need to restock the library along with the ever-increasing demand for new content as streaming companies and established broadcasters seek to attract and retain viewers, according to LSH’s report, means an ongoing demand for new studio space in the UK. next 10 years.

Numerous developments are taking place across the country, including the Barking and Dagenham Council 300m Hollywood of London sites. Sky and Universal Studios, creators of The Fast and the Furious, are building a new large-scale complex in Elstree, north London, and American Blackhall Studios behind blockbusters like Venom and Godzilla are complex to read at 150m.

In the last quarter of last year, 1.2 billion was spent on film and high-end TV productions in the UK. This is the second highest quarterly spend recorded by the British Film Institute (BFI). top gear. That’s 888 million spent in the first three months of the year, the highest spending of any year in the first quarter.

But a senior executive at a production company said the UK was already losing some productions to foreign rivals. Management said their company was lining up for major production work planned for the UK, but said the work was moved to Atlanta because a sound stage could not be reserved within a reasonable time during the planning process.

Jeremy Rainbird, co-founder of The Creative District Improvement Company (TDIC), which operates facilities including Twickenham Studios, said the amount of space being converted to temporary spaces such as warehouses is already clear signs of an impending crisis. shooting use.

Having signed a long-term contract to exclusively use most of Shepperton Studios, Netflix is ​​nonetheless ready to enter into a long-term contract to develop a new studio space in Enfield, north London, to meet space requirements. Apple acquired facilities in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, through an agreement with MBS, a US-based production support company that is involved in the development of Tristan and Dagenham.

In the meantime, the space has grown significantly, and deals have been going on for up to 10 years, but these aren’t permanent solutions, Rainbird says, as they’re mostly closed stores for one player.

You need more suitable studio space. The UK is considered the best in the world. We choose to bring the biggest features and core productions here. If the space problem is not solved, we will absolutely lose business. We will not lose business significantly in Europe, where there may be language barriers, but risk losing productions in English-speaking countries with good facilities and incentives, such as the United States and Canada. Space race.

