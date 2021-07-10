Reader’s letter: Ian Murray should hold the UK government accountable





The world won’t be safe until most people have access to a Covid-19 vaccine

Murray must keep the British rules

Ian Murray (News, 8 July) must get the UK government to end disciplinary action against Holyrood.

This morning 122 scientists published a letter to The Lancet outlining their serious concerns about the UK government’s plans to end all Covid measures on July 19th and allow the virus to tear the population apart.

They claim that by the time 70% are fully vaccinated, what no country has yet achieved, abolishing mandatory masking, physical distancing, crowd control and acting as if the epidemic is over is epidemiological folly.

The WHO director said strains are winning the race against vaccines because governments ease orders early. He called British government policy cold and inhumane, not only for the British population, but for the whole world as new and dangerous strains would be developed. The UK has the fourth most daily cases in the world, along with Brazil, India and Indonesia.

The link between infection and serious illness has not been broken, especially when half of the population and one third of adults are completely unvaccinated.

More infections means more hospitalizations and longer Covid. 100,000 infections per day means 10,000 long Covid cases. As of April, there are 1 million people living with Covid organs. A generation suffers from a disease that could have been safely vaccinated.

Scotland has a lower Covid mortality rate than the UK and has a working test and tracking system. But independent Scotland would have closed its borders and, like other small European countries, supported its people and prevented this catastrophe.

Ian, do your job and help Scotland get out of a failed union.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Merchiston Crescent, Edinburgh.

Fear of lockdown ending

I’m confused about unlocking. Not only do we have an increasing number of cases, but some of the deaths are completely vaccinated people.

If masks are an option, how can those most at risk stay safe? I have been immunosuppressed and have been protecting myself throughout the blockade until recently But wheelchair users make me more vulnerable when people approach me when they’re not wearing a mask and talk to me in the face.

I wonder how other disabled people, especially blind people, will cope. Should people at risk display some sort of signal asking others to keep their distance, or will it have a negative effect as a reminder of a leper who once lived on Calton Hill?

Elaine Pomeransky, Restalrig, Edinburgh.

SNPs have a good reputation for dealing with epidemics, but this reputation is increasingly being eroded. Five of Europe’s 10 Covid hotspots are in Scotland.

Information on nursing home deaths appears to have been delayed until after the May elections. This is bad and their good records are being lost!

William Ballantine, Dean Road, Bo’ness.

WHO says Scotland is Europe’s Covid capital It is also under the SNP, Europe’s drug death capital. For years, Sturgeon has told her to judge her by her educational record. The once respected Scottish education system has dropped its international rankings. Despite her record of failures, she’ll be very fond of big fish in not-so-big ponds.

