US Community Colleges See Frightening Drop in Enrollment During Pandemic | American universities





David Ramirez, a student at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, Calif., Has struggled to balance work and school during the pandemic. Ramirez, who works at Starbucks, worked at least 30 hours a week in addition to his classes.

He was not alone. The number of students enrolled in local community college institutions that offer two-year courses and are often seen as an affordable stepping stone to higher education fell 9.5% last spring, to about 476. 000 fewer students than in the spring of 2020, according to National Student. Data from the clearing-house mechanism was released last month.

The fall worried experts about the long-term impact of the pandemic on the less fortunate. During recessions, the number of community college enrollments tends to increase as those who find themselves unemployed return to school. But the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on low-income, non-white Americans, populations that community colleges tend to serve, has caused community college attendance to plunge during the pandemic.

I didn’t really have the option of staying virtual and working from home, so I was basically exposed to this virus every day. It was a lot to deal with on a day-to-day basis and then come home and try to work on the homework, Ramirez said. This is the day-to-day experience of students, especially since community college financial aid doesn’t really cover the full cost of attendance.

Online courses, especially for science, technology, engineering and math (Stem) subjects were particularly frustrating to manage as the subject matter was difficult to learn virtually.

I imagine a lot of students just gave up, he said.

While overall college attendance fell 5% to 727,000 students this spring compared to last year, with many students opting out of virtual learning, community colleges saw the lowest declines. larger compared to four-year institutions and higher schools. Enrollment in graduate schools actually increased 4.6% from last year.

Most of the declines in community college enrollment were seen by the youngest students in schools, aged 18 to 24. Separate data from the National Student Clearinghouse showed a 6.8% drop in Class of 2020 graduates who attended college immediately after high school compared to the class of 2019.

This means that even though undergraduate students were graduating in large numbers, many high school graduates chose not to attend university at all this year.

Davis Jenkins, senior researcher and research professor at Columbias Teachers College, said the decline in college enrollment among high school graduates was frightening.

Delaying college really lowers your chances of finishing college, Jenkins said. In particular, if enrollment in community colleges goes down, you take away the possibility of going to college for millions of students.

This will increase the education gap between the haves and have-nots.

Community college students make up about 40% of all undergraduate students in the country, or a total of 8.2 million in more than 1,400 community colleges, the majority of which are public institutions.

Many students who choose to attend community college over a four-year institution do so because tuition can be thousands of dollars cheaper. Two-thirds of community college students come from families with household incomes of less than $ 50,000, and about 45% are students of color.

Low-income Americans have been hit hardest by the economic impact of Covid-19 compared to middle- and high-income Americans, being more likely to lose their jobs and remain unemployed during the pandemic. The pandemic’s toll has also disproportionately affected black and Hispanic Americans, who have seen Covid death rates at least twice as high as white Americans.

In a survey of about 25,000 students, community college students were more likely to cancel all their college plans than students enrolled in four-year colleges. They were also more likely to have caught, worried about or caring for someone with the virus and worried about the affordability of college.

Administrators at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, heard similar concerns from students busy looking after family or at work and didn’t see the point in taking virtual classes. The school has seen a 17% drop in enrollment in the past school year.

They were certainly affected by this, whether it was a family member who could have contracted Covid or they contracted Covid, or someone in their family lost their job and they had to go to work instead of coming to the hospital. school, said Karen Miller, provost and executive vice president of access, learning and achievement at Cuyahoga Community College. Some students worried about inconsistent wifi or the lack of quiet spaces to study at home.

Miller said the community college had started urging students to re-enroll in the fall, by calling, emailing and texting them to let them know the school would be back with au less 50% of the capacity in person.

We were trying to re-engage them and let them know they were going to have field opportunities, more field lessons and reopen our service footprint in August, Miller said. Hope they would see [students] come back this fall.

