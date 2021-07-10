Haiti’s interim leader calls for US troopsExBulletin





Friday, a Haitian police officer asks a woman to move away from a gate of the American embassy in Port-au-Prince.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) Haiti’s interim government has said it has asked the United States to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare for elections the day after the assassination of President Jovenel Mose.

Amid the confusion, hundreds of Haitians gathered outside the United States embassy in Port-au-Prince, pleading for an exit from the country. The women carried babies and the young men waved passports and identity cards shouting, “Refuge! and help! “

“We really need help and we have asked for help from our international partners,” Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press in a telephone interview on Friday evening. “We believe that our partners can help the national police to resolve the situation.”

The astonishing demand for US military support was reminiscent of the tumult that followed Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French embassy and brought him beaten to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent the Marines to Haiti, justifying the nearly two-decade American military occupation as a way to avoid lawlessness.

But the Biden administration has so far given no indication that it will provide military assistance. For now, he only plans to send FBI officials to help investigate a crime that has plunged Haiti, a country already ravaged by gaping poverty and gang violence, into a destabilizing battle for power and a constitutional impasse.

On Friday, a group of lawmakers announced that they had recognized Joseph Lambert, the leader of Haiti’s dismantled Senate, as interim president in a direct challenge to the authority of the interim government. They also recognized as prime minister Ariel Henry, whom Moses had chosen to replace Joseph a day before he was killed, but who had not yet taken office or formed a government.

One of these lawmakers, Rosemond Pradel, former secretary general of Haiti’s provisional electoral commission, told the PA that Joseph “is neither qualified nor has the right” to lead the country.

Haitians wave their passports shouting “Help, refugees” as they gather outside the United States embassy in Port-au-Prince on Friday. Fernando Llano / AP hide legend

. Fernando Llano / AP

Fernando Llano / AP

Joseph expressed dismay that others were trying to profit from the murder of Moses for political gain.

“I’m not interested in a power struggle,” said Joseph, who has assumed the leadership with support from the police and military. “There is only one way for people to become president in Haiti. And that is through elections.”

More details emerge on the assassination of President Jovenel Mose

Meanwhile, more details have emerged of a murder that has increasingly looked like a murky international plot involving a shootout with gunmen hiding in a foreign embassy, ​​a private security firm operating in a cavernous warehouse in Miami and a cameo sighting of a Hollywood star.

Among those arrested are two Haitian Americans, including one who worked alongside Sean Penn in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake in the country. Police also detained or killed what they described as more than a dozen “mercenaries” who were former members of the Colombian military.

Some of the suspects were arrested during a raid on the Taiwanese embassy where they reportedly sought refuge. National Police Chief Lon Charles said eight other suspects were still at large and wanted.

The attack, which took place at Mose’s home before dawn on Wednesday, also seriously injured his wife, who was airlifted to Miami for surgery. Joseph said he spoke to the first lady, but out of respect for her bereavement he did not inquire about the attack.

Colombian officials said the men were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean country in two groups via the Dominican Republic. U.S.-trained Colombian soldiers are highly sought after by private security companies and mercenary armies in global conflict zones because of their experience in a decades-long war against left-wing rebels and powerful cartels of the United States. drug.

Some of the men had posted photos of themselves on Facebook visiting the presidential palace and other tourist sites in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

The sister of one of the deceased suspects, Duberney Capador, told the AP she last spoke to her brother on Wednesday evening after Mose’s murder when the men, locked in a house and surrounded, attempted desperately to negotiate their exit from a shootout.

“He told me not to say anything to our mother, so that she doesn’t worry,” Yenny Capador said, fighting back tears.

It is not known who organized the attack. And many questions remain as to how the perpetrators were able to enter the president’s residence posing as agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, meeting little resistance from those charged with protecting the president.

Capador said his brother, who retired from the Colombian army in 2019 with the rank of sergeant, was hired by a private security company with the idea that he would provide protection to powerful individuals in Haiti. .

Capador said she knew next to nothing about the employer, but shared a photo of her brother in uniform emblazoned with the logo of CTU Security, a company based in Doral, a Miami suburb popular with Colombian migrants.

Francisco Uribe’s wife, who was among those arrested, told Colombian radio W that CAT had offered to pay the men about $ 2,700 a month, a paltry sum for a dangerous international mission, but far more than what most men, non-commissioned officers and professional soldiers, earned from their pensions.

Uribe is under investigation into the alleged murder of an unarmed civilian in 2008 who was presented as a person killed in action, one of the thousands of extrajudicial killings that rocked the Colombian army trained by the United States over ten years ago.

CTU Security was registered in 2008 and is chaired by Antonio Intriago, who is also affiliated with several other Florida registered entities, some of which have since been dissolved, including the Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy, the Venezuelan American National Council and Doral Food. Corp.

The CTU website lists two addresses, one of which is a gray-colored warehouse that was closed on Friday without any signs indicating who it belonged to. The other is a small suite under the name of another company in a modern office building a few blocks away. An office receptionist said Intriago came by every few days to pick up mail and hold meetings. Intriago, who is Venezuelan, did not respond to phone calls or an email seeking comment.

“We are most interested in clarifying what happened, so that my brother’s reputation does not remain as it is,” said Capador. “He was a humble and hard-working man. He had honors and decorations.”

In addition to the Colombians, among those detained by the police were two Haitian Americans.

Examining magistrate Clément Nol told Le Nouvelliste that the arrested Americans, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, said the attackers initially planned only to arrest Mose, not to kill him. Nol said Solages and Vincent were acting as translators for the attackers, the newspaper reported on Friday.

Solages, 35, described himself as a ‘certified diplomatic agent’, children’s advocate and aspiring politician on a now-deleted website for a charity he set up in 2019 in South Florida to help residents of his hometown of Jacmel, in the south coast.

He briefly worked as a driver and bodyguard for a relief organization created by Penn following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed 300,000 Haitians and left tens of thousands homeless. He also cites the Canadian Embassy in Haiti as former employers. His Facebook page, which was also deleted following news of his arrest, features photos of armored military vehicles and a photo of him standing in front of an American flag.

Appeals to the association and to Solages associates have gone unanswered. However, a relative in South Florida said Solages had no military training and did not believe he was involved in the murder.

PM says Mose made many enemies

Joseph declined to say who was behind the attack, but said Moses made many enemies by attacking powerful oligarchs who profited for years from overly generous state contracts.

Some of these elite insiders are now at the center of investigators, with authorities demanding that well-known presidential candidate and businessman Reginald Boulos and former Senate Speaker Youri Latortue meet with prosecutors next week for questioning. . No further details were provided and none of the men were charged.

Analysts say whoever plotted the brazen attack likely had ties to a criminal world that has flourished in recent years as corruption and drug trafficking took hold. The growing power of gangs has displaced more than 14,700 people in Haiti just last month as they burned down and ransacked homes in a struggle for territory.

“This country has nothing to offer,” said Thermidor Joam, 36, one of those who crowded outside the US embassy on Friday. “If the president can be killed with his own safety, I have no protection if someone wants to kill me.”

Prosecutors also want to question members of Mose’s security services, including the president’s security coordinator, Jean Laguel Civil, and Dimitri Hrard, the head of the National Palace’s general security unit.

“If you are responsible for the security of the president, where were you?”, Declared the prosecutor of Port-au-Prince Bed-Ford Claude to the French newspaper Le Nouvelliste. “What did you do to avoid this fate for the president?”

