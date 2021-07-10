Best UK staycation destinations in 2021





Domestic travel is again on the table as the economy opens up and travel restrictions ease. With continued uncertainty about travel abroad, 2021 is an ideal year for staycations, and now is the perfect time to explore the UK’s top staycation destinations.

When it comes to travel, the UK has a lot of amazing sites you won’t find anywhere else. From outstanding railways through the majestic countryside to picturesque historic towns and villages, England has so much to explore.

However, with so many amazing destinations to choose from, choosing a destination that fits your budget and travel style can be a challenge. This article has listed the best UK staycation destinations after 2021.

Felix Stowe

If you are looking for a staycation on the beach, Felixstowe is the ideal destination. This beach resort is charming, clean and has a Blue Flag rating in 2020. But it’s not just about relaxation, Felixstowe is also the perfect destination for water sports enthusiasts. Felixstowe has many accommodation options and is easily reached by road or rail.

The Beach Street Felixstowe shop is special and different from your regular high street shop. Beach Street was built exclusively for shipping containers and is the first ‘container complex’ attraction on the US waterfront. From art galleries to wax melting and fashion, each outlet on Beach Street is unique.

Aberdeenshire, Scotland

If you like Scottish road trips, Aberdeenshire might be on our list of the best places to stay in England for 2021. A trip to Aberdeenshire is magical and the perfect place to discover Scotland’s rich history. Also referred to as Scotland’s ‘Route 66’, the North Coast 500 offers great scenery and you can make a few stops along the way. If you are a nature lover, you can truly immerse yourself in nature at our eco-friendly cottages in the forest and on the banks of the Dye River.

Portloe, Cornwall

Portloe is found on the Roseland Peninsula and is one of Cornwall’s most magnificent villages. There are many steep valleys where the cliffs collapse into the sea. Its stunning looks are one of the reasons it should be on our list of the best places to stay in the UK. Portloe hasn’t been developed for decades, so most of the buildings retain their original character and charm.

lake district

The Lake District is a popular staycation destination for many travelers year-round, and it’s easy to see why. Activities suitable for all family members, the area’s magnificent scenery, amazing places to eat and drink, and great accommodations make the Lake District a sought-after place to stay. The Lake District is famous for its fantastic mountains and trails to hike.

Easy access to the Lake District from major cities like Manchester and London. You can take a car or train.

If you’re craving a few days from everyday life, here are some of the best UK staycation destinations this year and beyond.

