Haiti calls on the United States and UN troops to secure infrastructure | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Haiti has called on the United States and the United Nations to deploy troops to the country to protect key infrastructure in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Mose.

Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told media, including Reuters and Agence France-Presse, that the request for assistance from American troops was made on Wednesday during a conversation between acting Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said Joseph made a request for UN troops to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

“We were in a situation where we thought that the country’s infrastructure, port, airport and energy infrastructure could be a target,” Election Minister Pierre told Reuters.

Reuters quoted an unnamed senior US administration official as saying the US has no plans to provide military assistance to Haiti “at this time.”

The UN did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Earlier on Friday, the Biden administration said it was sending senior officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in response to a request from the Haitian government for security and investigation assistance. .

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that US officials “will assess the situation and how we may be able to help.”

The United States remains engaged in close consultations with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president, she said.

Haiti has been in turmoil since Moise was shot dead in his private residence early Wednesday. Acting Prime Minister Joseph said he was in charge. Haitian authorities have requested US assistance in maintaining security and assistance in the investigation to find those responsible for the assassination.

Bocchit Edmond, Haitian Ambassador to the United States, sent a letter to Blinken calling for sanctions against those implicated in the crime.

We further call on the Biden administration to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act on all perpetrators who are directly responsible for or aided and abetted in carrying out the assassination of the president. We look forward to working with the United States Embassy in Port-au-Prince as we seek truth and justice for President Moise’s family and the people of Haiti, the letter said.

Police search the Morne Calvaire neighborhood of Pétion Ville for suspects still at large in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 9, 2021.

Haiti will receive $ 75.5 million in US aid this year, Psaki said, for “democratic governance, health, education, agricultural development, strengthening of pre-election activities, strengthening of peace and law application “. She said building “law enforcement capabilities” remains a key priority for the United States.

The Biden administration has earmarked $ 5 million for the Haitian National Police (PNH), which is already receiving assistance from the State Department’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement. The money will be used to crack down on gang violence.

Haitian police have been criticized in recent years for human rights violations, corruption and mismanagement of resources.

On the immigration front, the White House press secretary said the United States has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Haitians currently living in the United States. The decision was announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in May.

To help Haiti fight a wave of COVID-19 that began last month, Psaki said the United States plans to deliver coronavirus vaccines to Haiti “as early as next week.” Haiti’s airports were closed hours after the president’s assassination as law enforcement sought to cut off evacuation routes to potential suspects. Psaki said vaccine delivery would depend on the status of the airport.

In remarks to reporters on Friday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric expressed concern about the possible humanitarian implications the current crisis could have on the Haitian people.

A charred car and building are pictured near the Pétionville police station where suspects of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise are held, in Pétionville, Haiti, July 9, 2021.

Our colleagues tell us that following the assassination of the president, efforts to respond to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country are under threat, Dujarric said. The situation also threatens efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, especially food and water, to those internally displaced by recent gang attacks.

Dujarric said humanitarian aid flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

Helen La Lime, the special representative of the UN secretary general in Haiti, has been in contact with Haitian officials, the spokesperson told reporters, and is pushing for an inclusive political compromise to resolve the political crisis and maintain stability.

Meanwhile in Tabarre, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, dozens of Haitians gathered outside the United States embassy to seek political asylum.

Whenever there is a disaster in Haiti, people always seek refuge at the embassy. People don’t feel safe which is why they are here, a man who did not give his name told VOA Creole. He said some people arrived on Thursday evening.

When asked if anyone from the Embassy had come out to speak with the group, the man replied no.

If anything happens, they will stay here and if they have a chance to leave the country, they will leave, the man said.

White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara, United Nations correspondent Margaret Besheer and Matiado Vilme in Port-au-Prince, Haiti contributed to this report.

