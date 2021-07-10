UK Conducts National Survey To Understand Cybersecurity Labor Market – Homeland Security Today





The UK government is conducting an annual survey of UK businesses, public sector organizations and charities to help them understand the country’s cybersecurity labor market. This study examines how organizations hire and trains cybersecurity professionals and understands the challenges they face in the process.

This study will continue to inform government policies on the cybersecurity labor market. Ipsos MORI was commissioned to carry out survey field work. This will take place online and by phone from July 2021 to October 2021.

During this period, some organizations will be called by Ipsos MORI interviewers from their Edinburgh office (phone number 0131) and invited to participate.

The Government and Ipsos MORI can assure you of the survey:

Participation is completely confidential and anonymous to all individuals and organizations. The survey is not technical and participants do not require any specific IT knowledge. Ipsos MORI would like to speak with businesses, public sector organizations and charities, even if they have never had a cybersecurity recruitment or training problem. This is to ensure that the findings of the survey are representative of all organizations.

Business and public sector organizations across the UK were randomly selected from intergovernmental business registers. The charities were selected from a database of three UK Charity Regulatory Authorities (Charity Commission in England and Wales, Office of the Charity Regulatory Authority in Scotland, and Charity Commission in Northern Ireland) The cyber sector businesses were selected from lists gathered from various commercial business databases.

Ipsos MORI invites senior staff from these organizations with the most knowledge and responsibility in terms of cybersecurity. In some organizations, this may be a specific individual or department head, in others it may be a business owner or one of a charitable trustee. In cyber sector businesses, this will be the senior individual overseeing the organization’s recruitment and training needs.

Participation includes a telephone interview with an interviewer from Ipsos MORI. Ipsos MORI can also offer you the option to conduct your survey, in whole or in part, online. On average, the interview duration is about 15 minutes. It lasts approximately 45 minutes if the participant agrees to participate in a follow-up interview at a later date.

Learn more from the UK government

