UK domestic violence charity hit hard by employee racism allegations





Solace Womens Aid, one of the UK’s largest women’s domestic violence charities, has been institutionally branded as racist by its own staff, The Independent said.

Dozens of plaintiffs have signed open letters condemning the continued failure, racism and persecution of some of the leaders of some organizations against their employees.

They also call for the dismissal of chief executives, senior leadership teams and boards of directors.

A signer who spoke anonymously with The Independent alleges that stress and harassment allegations made her constantly tense and sleep deprived. Solace’s racism is the power and control of women of color.

Many employees said that personal data was mishandled in confidential Black Lives Matter surveys and that some managers saw responses that could easily identify people who responded to the survey.

Despite persistent complaints about human resources, the open letter argues that the Solaces leadership displayed a willful ignorance of anti-black racism. They also claim a lack of attention to the complaints raised.

Solace strongly refutes the allegations, but a strong letter posted on Twitter backed by 30 signers this morning calls for complete change within the 280-strong organization.

(Solace Womens Aid)

Biggest VAWG [Violence Against Women and Girls] As a London-based charity that supports a multicultural, multi-religious and racially diverse city, we believe that all staff, volunteers and caretakers have a responsibility to uphold the rights of black people, especially users of the services we serve.

Until recently, we believed that Solace leadership supports these as well as other Solace values ​​of non-discrimination, continual improvement, and a commitment to social justice.

The letter alleges that some executives were directly racist against some employees, and that systemic racism and gaslighting occurred throughout the organization.

Solace said the first official complaint to the board of racism and harassment was made in December 2020 and an external investigation was conducted, but the complaint was unsupported.

As a cross-feminist organization, complaints of any form of discrimination are taken seriously by Solace and are being thoroughly investigated, the spokesperson said.

The allegations appear to come from a very small number of disgruntled or former employees, and only one of them can be adequately described as a whistleblower. All allegations have been investigated in depth and strongly refuted.

They added that more than half of the charitable foundation’s board and senior management are from black or other ethnic groups.

The Solaces leadership manifested a willful ignorance of anti-black racism.

Solaces CEO Fiona Dwyer appeared on the cover of British Vogue last September and was hailed as one of Britain’s leading activists. Among the leveled accusations is that she used slander like a crazy, difficult lazy bitch to make derogatory remarks against women of color.

Ms Dwyer Occasionally Swears Only at Executives and SMT [senior management team] A charitable organization spokesperson says skepticism about themselves or the situation is never a person.

In any case, she suspects that she hasn’t had an independent source near her since March 2020 and had her own office with directors before that.

The employees have been working remotely since last spring, but some complaining reporters said they had been in regular contact with her beforehand and had also seen her “hostile behavior” in virtual meetings.

Five out of six people have left Solace since November because of racism and harassment, inside sources told The Independent. That figure is now six after more senior staff resigned.

Solace’s racism is about power and controlling women of color, says one complainant.

(Dad)

One complainant said there was a conflict with the remarks. I worry about the impact on organizations that are saving lives and doing life-saving work, but I need to highlight this issue.

The majority of organizations are employees, and they do a fantastic job. You’d really hate to see the organization collapse, she says.

In other words, the way female employees of color are treated is an issue.

Another addition: It’s not a well-funded or highly paid sector, but we take it because we care about the moral worth of what we do. But what ultimately happens is that goodwill is abused and exhaustion is a common problem. There is a lot to deal with.

In one incident, an employee started crying on a Black Lives Matter-themed coffee morning hosted by the charity, feeling that her life was unbearable and she claimed she wanted to leave the organization. The CEO and directors, all present, did not respond or contact her to follow up with her, another source claimed.

De Wire joined Solas as CEO in September 2019 after working for human rights and international development for 17 years, most recently at Haringe and Tower Hamlet in London. There were no complaints of racism or harassment against her during this period, a Solace spokeswoman said.

In the summer of October 2020, with the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, an outside company, Kasmi Consulting Ltd., conducted workplace equality consultations.

However, whistleblowers say little is known about who these consultants were or their previous experience with having to do such work.

In April of the following year, concerns were raised that an initial report sent to Solace could not be adequately anonymized and could reveal the identity of certain employees.

The whistleblower reported Solace to the Charity and Intelligence Committee for further investigation.

A charity spokesperson confirmed that it had received whistleblowing complaints from employees regarding violations of the April 2021 Data Protection Act and breaches of trust and trust. It could have handled the data issue better.

In addition, complaints about the lack of HR support were also partially acknowledged.

Suggestions were made to help Solace improve, but there were no discovered issues that were unknown to the leaders of the organization. Independent consultants did not find that Solace had systematic racism or that Solaces leadership was racist, a charity spokeswoman said.

In response to the racist allegations surrounding Solace, Alexia Pepper de Caires, a women’s rights activist and co-founder of the NGO Safe Space, said the VAWG sector should do better.

Racism, narcissism and just and defensive behavior are rampant among those in power in Britain’s fight against violence against women, she told The Independent.

In my 16 years of working in and with this sector, I have not seen any evidence of work to actively address the harmful workplaces these leaders and governance structures create.

Responsibility for women at the intersections of power systems, including race, class and transgender status, is absent and often marginalized from being heard. Those who speak and demand better often make them feel like they are in trouble and advise them to better adapt to white middle-class organizational norms.

