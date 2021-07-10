USA overtake Canada in FIBA ​​U19 Basketball World Cup semi-finals





Story Links # 1 USA 92, # 2 Canada 86 – Box Score – Highlights

RIGA, LATVIA

In a battle of Creighton’s team-mates, it was Ryan Kalkbrenner’s United States that claimed a 92-86 victory over Ryan Nembhard’s Canadian team in the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. U19, Saturday in Latvia.

With today’s victory, the United States (6-0) secures a medal and can take gold on Sunday with a victory over Serbia or France. Predictions for Sunday’s 11:00 a.m. Central Championship game will air on ESPN +. Canada (5-1) will play for a bronze medal Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Central against the loser of the semi-final between France and Serbia in a match that will also be broadcast on ESPN +.

In the most anticipated match of the tournament, the two future Bluejays found themselves in the starting XI. Canada scored the opening basket of the game to put the United States behind the scoreboard for the first time in the entire tournament. Nembhard had six points in the first 10 minutes while Kalkbrenner landed an early dunk that helped the Americans take a 24-19 lead.

The United States extended their lead to 49-38 at halftime, with Kalkbrenner having four points and Nembhard eight.

The US lead fell to 53-38 in the opening moments of the second half before Canada ignited an 18-4 streak to close at one. The United States team led 69-63 after three quarters.

Canada was three points (71-68) with 7:35 left before a Kalkbrenner dunk started a decisive 17-0 run by running across the floor to an open space where Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee had it. found under the rim. The United States scored on eight consecutive trips in 3:08, freezing the victory.

Kalkbrenner had 10 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 12 minutes of action. He made 4 of 6 shots, including three dunks, and was also perfect on two free throw attempts. Heading into Saturday’s final two games, the 7-foot-1 Bluejay ranks seventh in the tournament with 1.5 blocks per game and is also averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds. Kalkbrenner shoots 62.1% from the field and 71.4% on the line.

Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the winners with 16 points, while Gonzaga-linked Chet Holmgren had 12 points, eight rebounds and a Team USA U19 record of six blocked shots. The United States blocked 13 shots in total.

Michigan-linked Caleb Houstan led Canada with 23 points, while Purdue’s Zach Edey contributed 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Nembhard had 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, but only shot 7-22 from the ground and 3 of 8 from downtown. He recorded 38:52 of playing time in a World Powers game that saw only one other player win at least 32 minutes of action. Nembhard is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.4% from a three-point field and 77.8% from the line. He ranks among the tournament leaders in assists (1st), free throw percentage (8th), minutes per game (9th), points per game (12th) and three-point percentage (16th).

The reigning FIBA ​​U19 World Cup gold medalist, the US men’s teams won seven gold, three silver and one bronze while compiling an overall record of 104-14 in U19 World Cup since the event kicked off in 1979. Even more impressive, the United States have won four of the last six Under-19 gold medals since 2009. Canada were looking for a chance at a second medal gold, as Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of a momentous 99-87 victory over the United States when RJ Barrett scored 38 points.

FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup Schedule July 3 # 2 Canada 80, # 5 Lithuania 71 Highlights Video Stats # 1 United States 83, # 6 Turkey 54 Highlights Video Stats July 4 # 2 Canada 100 ,. # 27 Japan 75 Video Highlight Statistics # 1 USA 100, # 20 Mali 52 Video Highlight Statistics July 6 # 2 Canada 85, # 38 Senegal 56 Video Highlight Statistics # 1 USA 87, # 11 Australia 66 Highlights Video Stats July 7 # 1 USA 132, # 19 Korea 60 Highlights Video Stats # 2 Canada 86, # 12 Puerto Rico 56 Highlights Video Stats July 9 # 2 Canada 81, # 3 Spain 77 Facts ESPN + Stats Highlights # 1 USA 88, # 38 Senegal 58 ESPN + Stats Highlights July 10 # 1 USA 92, # 2 Canada 86 ESPN + Stats Highlights July 11 Bronze Medal Match # 2 Canada vs. # 4 France / # 7 Serbia 8 a.m. CST ESPN + Gold medal match: # 1 USA vs. # 4 France / # 7 Serbia 11 a.m. CST ESPN +

