As U.S. Covid Cases Rise Again, These 10 States Have Least Infections

New Covid-19 infections rise nationwide as a more contagious viral strain takes root, ending months of steadily declining case numbers, but several states have still been successful in keeping the coronavirus largely down remotely, in part due to skyrocketing immunization rates.

Employee receives Covid-19 vaccine from National Guard soldier during pop-up … [+] vaccination booth at the Vermont Creamery in Websterville, Vermont on June 29.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Vermont currently has the fewest new cases of Covid-19 in the country, reporting just 33 infections in a week, or 5.3 per 100,000 population, according to CDC data updated on Saturday, the rural state of the New England also has the highest vaccination rate in the country, administering at least one dose of vaccine to 74.4% of its people.

Four other states reported less than 10 new cases per 100,000 population last week: South Dakota (6.7), Maine (8.9), Maryland (9.5) and Pennsylvania (9.5 ).

Five other states follow closely in weekly cases per 100,000: Massachusetts (10), Rhode Island (10.2), New Hampshire (11.3), North Dakota (11.4) and New York (11.4). 7).

Most of these states are heavily vaccinated: Vermont and Massachusetts lead the rest of the country with partial vaccination rates above 70%, and only North and South Dakota lag behind national vaccination rates. by 55.4%.

Large number

37.4. That’s the number of new Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people reported nationwide in the week ending Saturday, up from 28.7 a week ago. In total, the United States has recorded an average of 17,736 new cases per day this week, a steep drop from more than 250,000 in January.

Tangent

The growing number of cases in the country is in part due to severe spikes in a few hard-hit areas. Missouri reported 165.4 new cases per 100,000 people in seven days, an increase of nearly 70% from last week, and Arkansas recorded 161.7 infections per 100,000 people, up nearly 50 % In a week. Both states have below-average vaccination rates: Arkansas has given at least one shot of the vaccine to just 42.8% of its residents, and Missouris’ partial vaccination rate is 45.8%.

Against

Some states with a low number of cases also reported small spikes this week. Massachusetts recorded an average of 98 new cases per day over the past week, up from 65 the week before, and New York’s daily average fell from 156 cases to 184 over the same period. Yet their daily infection rates are well below the national average.

Key context

As vaccinations accelerated in the United States in the spring, coronavirus infections fell to their lowest level in more than a year. But the pace of vaccinations has slowed since April, and millions of Americans say they never plan to be vaccinated, leaving some under-vaccinated cities and states vulnerable to spikes in Covid-19. Adding to that risk: The highly contagious variant of the Delta virus is now dominant in the United States, and health experts have blamed the new strain for outbreaks in places like Missouri.

Crucial quote

It’s almost like there are going to be two Americas, Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN last week. You clearly have a high risk of seeing these spikes in these [undervaccinated] areas.

