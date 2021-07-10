National’s Roberto Mancini front page distinguishes Britain: bitter or joking?





The readers of THE National are strong supporters of Italy in the Euro finals, we asked them.

A still-going and available poll, so far 83% said they would cheer for Roberto Mancini’s blues in Sunday’s match.

We’ve released a tongue-in-cheek front page mentioning this, and it’s likely we’ll have to hear about “when football comes home” over the next 55 years for England to win.

On the front page, Italian manager Mancini, who had a 33-match unbeaten streak, played Brave Hart, encouraging his team to lead their team to victory over England.

Tomorrow’s first page: Save Roberto, you are our last hope! pic.twitter.com/IaA1aEfd61

— The National (@ScotNational) July 9, 2021

This page has garnered considerable response from every corner. In fact, “The National” is trending on Twitter along with “Braveheart”.

However, some of that interest is a bit negative.

Tory MSP Dean Lockhart wrote: “What would the British dare to be happy about? There is a joke and there is a bitter taste. I actually think as Scots we are much better than this.”

Taking action, Harry Cole of The Sun said our front page was “really sad.”

“I will love Scotland bloody to get something,” he added.

It’s really sad. I would love bloody Scotland. https://t.co/oMaCnBVEmq

— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) July 9, 2021

Ignoring the fact that Twitter’s profile picture was changed to British genius Phil Foden celebrating Harry Kane’s former Danish victory goal, he actually supports Scotland.

Also, ignore what the same newspaper printed about Scotland’s national team last May: “Och aye the who?”

oh yes who? pic.twitter.com/qO1KudUjI6

— Kieran Ashton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@kieran_ashton1) June 18, 2021

Thankfully, not everyone took it so seriously.

Broadcaster Mark Dolan wrote: “Twitter misses jokes as always. Great headlines. Best jokes. Bravo @ScotNational”

Here for you so you don’t feel left out pic.twitter.com/VTNqgZqzpm

— Milts (@miltss2) July 10, 2021

As one Neil Royce joked about changing the allegiance of many Scots depending on the next England player, he wrote: “It’s a fair play for all of you who made us laugh and helped us relax while waiting for the finals.

“Also, a word to the Scots who are learning all the countries.”

“Scotland should be the only team that can make it to the group stage, but somehow they still keep getting losses. Being fair is very impressive.”

One Mike Fay added: “Scotland fans have supported 6 different teams so far in this tournament but still haven’t seen a single win! Billy Gilmour is the only positive result we’ve had so far!”

Scottish fans have supported 6 different teams so far in this tournament but still haven’t seen a single win! Billy Gilmour is the only positive result they’ve had so far!

— Mike Fay (@MikeFay44) July 10, 2021

Dave Richardson, a self-proclaimed British fan, wrote: “As a British fan, I think this is great!

“Too many UK fans are being encouraged because Wales, Scotland and Ireland do not support us. Why? We are rivals! We don’t want each other to be good…

Telegraph columnist Madeline Grant joked, pointing out the apparent irony of the page: “National: ‘I really hope they don’t knock about what happened in 1966.’

“Also National: ‘Have some ‘1290s energy, you bastards!'”

But as the Telegraph’s front page today declared that “Southgate evokes the warrior spirit of generations past,” the layer of irony deepens.

You really can’t make it.

📰 Tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph’s first page:

‘Southgate summons the warrior spirits of past generations’ #TomorrowsPapersToday

Sign up for our front page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/q09AJZ7mPx

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 9, 2021

It looks like the first page, like the Telegraph, was exactly what we were aiming for.

Still, some people seem to really understand what we’re getting.

This gets a lot of godly criticism…but I appreciate it quite a bit. Not a whining bloody feud, but a football rival. Fine. https://t.co/nWSiX9kbPY

— Joey D’Urso (@josephmdurso) July 10, 2021

Ian Dunt, an expert as a liberal, has written a book about how to do it with other people, but it’s not.

He wrote on our front page: “It’s really awful and pitiful.”

Others pointed to him what he had not seen.

One record wrote: “Do you know that this is a reaction to the constant insulting claims in the British press that Scotland and other homeland should now support Britain? With complete ignorance and zero understanding of why we don’t do that?

“Oh my God, what a fragile self-esteem you have.”

Did you know that this is a reaction to the relentless insulting claims of the Anglo-Central media that Scotland and other home countries should support the UK? With complete ignorance and zero understanding of why we don’t? Oh my gosh, your fragile self.

-MajorBloodnok 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@MajorMcBloodnok) July 10, 2021

Others doing the mental gymnastics needed to come to the conclusion that supporting Italy is actually Scottish nationalism, seemingly ignoring the pretty dull nationalism south of the border.

Siri, show me how nationalism affects good people. https://t.co/WBHtMjztLC

— Cllr Scott Arthur 🌍🌈 (@CllrScottArthur) July 9, 2021

Not everyone on Twitter failed to point this out as they shared photos of Boris Johnson and No10 (the “British” prime minister’s house) included in St George’s Crosses.

More than this pic.twitter.com/BXnAl21YsP

— Catherina 🧠 💉 💉 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@justthevax) July 10, 2021

“I don’t believe in gestures” latest update. pic.twitter.com/lQhUuGVmUz

— David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 9, 2021

The Big Game takes place on Sunday, July 11th at 8pm. Remember, after all, it’s just football.

