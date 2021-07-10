Red squirrel and golden eagle among the rarest wildlife in England





The red squirrel has been identified as the rarest animal you may be lucky to have this summer.

In fact, England is home to many rare wildlife. Some of them may not frequent our shores or live in trees.

Many of us have enjoyed being in nature since the lockdown began, and the peace and serenity it can provide.

It can go a long way in nurturing your mental health and creating opportunities to discover parts of town you’ve never seen before.

With that in mind, Audley Villages has compiled a list of 7 rare animals you might not have known that might have lived in England.

red squirrel

The British squirrel population consists of two species: the gray squirrel and the red squirrel.

Although similar in appearance, the red squirrel is one of the rarest mammals in the UK and is considered an endangered species in the UK.

It is estimated that there are currently around 140,000 red squirrels in the UK compared to an impressive 2.5 million gray squirrels. While this population proportion suggests otherwise, the red squirrel is actually a species of squirrel native to England and is believed to have inhabited England for over 10,000 years.

Best places to see red squirrels: Scotland, Isle of Wight, Isle of Brownsea

2. Fine Martin

The Pine Marten is another rare species found in England. It is not considered endangered in the UK, but is critically endangered in England and Wales.

This keen hunter is often spotted in woodland and trees. Pine Martens may look adorable, but; They have a notorious reputation for hunting small mammals and birds.

They are known to love gray squirrels and have helped reduce the ever-growing gray squirrel population.

Best places to see Pine Martens: Scottish Highlands

3. Golden Eagle

This majestic bird of prey lives mainly in Scotland.

Golden Eagles have returned from Scotland in recent years, increasing their numbers from 442 to 502, which now favors the conservation status of this species in the UK.

If you’re planning a trip to Scotland this summer, you might be in luck, so keep an eye on the sky.

This species was previously extinct in England due to mass killings by sheep farmers and hunters in the 18th and 19th centuries. Recent reports suggest that the Golden Eagles were able to return to England for the first time since 1850.

So, if you want to see the majestic birds in England, you should look to the sky for the more common Red Kite, which has also been spotted on Audley Coopers Hill.

Best places to see Golden Eagles: Scotland

4. water mouse

These cute and cuddly-looking creatures can be found mainly around rivers, ponds and lakes throughout England. The sign to look for when trying to spot water vole is uniquely marked with a pile of burrowed grass around the riverbank.

The water vole is sadly considered an endangered species in the UK. Although considered endangered, there are thought to be around 875,000 left in the UK as this species has experienced one of the largest declines in mammals in the UK.

Best places to spot water vole: Northeast Scotland and Cornwall

5. Hedgehog

Once common, this species is now rarely found in England. In the 1950s, it was believed that there were about 35 million hedgehogs in England.

It is now estimated that there are a million left in England. This may seem like more numbers, but the population has declined by 50% in the last 20 years.

Hedgehog protection has become very important.

If you have hedgehogs in your garden, consider providing a nesting area made of logs and leaves to provide a safe space for the hedgehogs to hibernate.

Best places to see hedgehogs: woodlands and forests across England

6. Dolphin

If you’re in the right place at the right time, you might be lucky enough to spot dolphins along some of the UK’s coastlines.

Bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in the UK and are known as UKBAP preferred species and are protected by law in UK waters.

These playful mammals are rare in England, but there are hundreds of bottlenose dolphins along the coast, most commonly found in southwest England.

Best places to see dolphins: South West England.

7. Shark

Although very rare sharks have been found several times off the coast of England.

More than 40 species are known to inhabit British waters. 50% of these agile predators are considered threatened or endangered in the UK.

In summer you will also have the chance to see the world’s second largest fish known as the filter-fed Basking Shark.

If you’re in one of the UK’s hotspots, you won’t want to miss this giant, most commonly found between May and October, as it can reach up to 40 feet.

Best places to spot filter-fed basking sharks: Cornwall, Isle of Man, West Scotland

