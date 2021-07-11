California battles wildfire as scorching heat hits western United States | Climate News





Firefighters battled a wildfire in northern California under searing temperatures as another heat wave hit the western United States over the weekend, triggering an excessive heat warning for interior areas and desert.

Californias Death Valley National Park, about 177 km (110 miles) west of Las Vegas in neighboring Nevada, recorded a high of 54 degrees Celsius (130 Fahrenheit) on Friday and is expected to reach the same temperature. Saturday.

If verified, the temperature reading would be the highest recorded there since July 1913, when the same desert area of ​​Furnace Creek reached 57 ° C (134 ° F), considered the highest measured temperature of reliably on earth.

The Beckwourth Complex, two lightning-triggered fires burning 72 km (45 miles) north of Lake Tahoe, showed no signs of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

Local newspaper The Mercury News reported that around 1,300 people were deployed on Saturday to prevent flames from reaching populated areas near the blaze, while some evacuations were ordered.

Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif. On Friday [Noah Berger/AP Photo]The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Forecast Center said on Twitter Friday morning that record heat is expected to affect much of the west and southwest over the weekend.

Over 31 million people are currently subject to an excessive heat warning or heat advisory. Highs well in the triple digits could threaten Las Vegas’ all-time high temperature record of 117F, the center said.

The mountainous regions of northern California have already seen several large fires that have destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Although there are no confirmed reports of damage to buildings, the fire triggered evacuation orders or warnings for approximately 2,800 people as well as the closure of nearly 518 square kilometers (200 square miles) of the Plumas National Forest.

The fires come just weeks after the northwestern United States and the west coast of Canada were hit by record high temperatures late last month, prompting authorities in both countries to open cooling centers and urge residents to stay cool indoors.

The heat wave has contributed to hundreds of deaths in British Columbia’s province alone, officials said.

Experts have said climate change is fueling more extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heat waves, and some have urged US President Joe Biden to adopt an ambitious long-term strategy to reduce the risk of fires. of devastating forest.

Potentially record-breaking weekends on the west coast of the United States come after the hottest June in 127 years of record keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA).

Eight states recorded their hottest June on record this year, while six others recorded their second hottest, according to NOAA.

Back in California on Friday, the rising hot air formed a gigantic cloud of smoky pyrocumulus that reached thousands of feet high and created a lightning bolt of its own, said Lisa Cox, fire chief information officer.

The point fires caused by the embers jumped up to a mile ahead of the northeast flank so that firefighters could fight safely and winds channeled the fires and canyons filled with dry fuel, where it can really pick up speed, Cox said.

US Forest Service firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire blaze in Plumas National Forest, Calif., July 9 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]Firefighters typically take advantage of cooler, wetter nights to move forward on a blaze, Cox said, but the heat and low humidity never abated.

The air was so dry that some of the water dropped by the planes evaporated before reaching the ground, she added. Expecting more of the same the day after and the day after and the day after, Cox said.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center also said on Saturday that while temperatures do not break records, widespread, oppressive and lasting heat remains a threat.

