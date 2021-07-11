Delta Variant Cases Increase Weekly by 32% in UK





Delta Variant Cases, Weekly Increase of 32% in UK (Representative)

London:

UK health officials say the delta strain of COVID-19 continues as the dominant strain of coronavirus, a sharp increase in the UK with 54,268 cases recorded on Friday, a 32% increase over last week.

A weekly analysis by the UK Public Health Authority (PHE) showed that the sustained increase in infections was not followed by similar increases in hospitalizations and deaths, reflecting the high protection afforded by the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a separate study, PHE also found that any vaccine administered was effective in preventing symptomatic disease in the vast majority of people with underlying health conditions, like the rest of the population.

“The data continue to show that the surge in cases we are seeing is not followed by a similar increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” said Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health Security Service.

“This is because the two doses of vaccine available provide a high level of protection against the delta strain. Getting both jabs is the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe. So we once again encourage everyone I urge you to come out quickly, because you deserve it,” she said.

“As we get closer to the planned end of restrictions, we need to be careful and cautious. Cases are increasing across the country, and while vaccines provide good protection, they don’t provide 100% protection,” she added.

Weekly PHE data showed that the delta AY.1 sublineage (the so-called delta plus mutation for vaccine resistance) was as low as 44 cases. Overall, delta variants first identified in India now account for around 99% of cases sequenced across the UK, followed by regional alpha variants of concern. In a variant technology briefing, PHE revealed that “secondary attack rate” (the likelihood of an infection occurring in a given situation) continues to decline between home contacts with Delta. Despite this continued decline, the secondary attack rate of home and non-household contact cases with Delta is still higher than Alpha.

In a separate vaccine study, PHE found an overall vaccine effectiveness of approximately 60% against symptomatic disease in the risk group after a single dose of Oxford AstraZeneca. [Covishield] Or Pfizer/BioNTech, there is little difference by age. After two doses, the vaccine efficacy of Oxford/AstraZeneca is 81% in people in the risk group aged 16 to 64 years. No data are yet available for Pfizer/Bio Entech in both capacities.

Diabetes, severe asthma, chronic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, neurological disorders, and diseases or treatments that weaken the immune system (such as blood cancer, HIV or chemotherapy) are all associated with an increased risk of hospitalization. Death due to COVID-19.

“These real-world data show for the first time that most people who are clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 still have a high level of protection after two doses of vaccination,” said Dr. Mary Ramsay, PHE’s head of immunization.

“It’s important for people with underlying medical conditions to take both doses, especially those with weakened immune systems, who may benefit significantly from the second dose,” she said.

The UK government will confirm on Monday its plan to end all legal closures legal restrictions in the country from 19 July. Doctors and medical leaders are urging governments to keep some measures, such as face masks, in indoor environments. Infections continue to increase.

In a statement, the Royal Academy of Medicine, which represents 23 medical institutions responsible for training and development in various specialties, said it is essential that people take a responsible approach when restrictions are officially lifted.

It warned that “there is little doubt that things will get worse before they get better.”

The warning indicates that the UK recorded 35,707 coronavirus cases per day on Friday, the highest daily figure for the year since January 22.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/delta-variant-cases-mark-32-weekly-increase-in-uk-2483707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos