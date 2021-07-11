As big banks report, $ 40 billion is available in US credit





(Bloomberg) – The biggest U.S. banks that borrowed heavily at the end of the last quarter will report earnings next week and may enter the quality investment market for new capital. Meanwhile, Asurion LLC is expected to close one of the largest dividend debt transactions in the leveraged loan market.

Wall Street syndicate offices are forecasting up to $ 40 billion in high-quality bond sales over the next five trading days, more than double the $ 16 billion sold in the week. The big six national banks are bidding to sell debt, while Yankee issuers, which made up 90% of the weekly supply, could also close more deals.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. launched their report on Tuesday, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. on Wednesday, followed by Morgan Stanley on Thursday. Banks are expected to post weaker results in the second quarter, with analysts predicting a 28% drop in trading income and a combined 3% drop in total lending for commercial banks.

Lower Treasury yields could boost supply on margin, JPMorgan says, as issuers take advantage of more attractive funding levels to move deals forward. A persistent underperformance environment could also cause short-term spread volatility to accelerate and hurt demand from pension funds and insurance buyers, strategists led by Eric Beinstein wrote in a note on Thursday.

But demand is strong at the moment as investors continue to invest money in funds that buy high quality debt securities. Even with so many issues already, blue-chip companies have a constant desire to buy back stocks, raise dividends, make strategic acquisitions and invest in capital spending, according to Tom Joyce, head of the fund. capital markets strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

We expect continued high emissions levels through a combination of refinancing and strategic activity as companies look to capitalize on what they believe to be multi-year high growth, Joyce said in a statement. interview this week.

Dividend debt

Wireless insurance and replacement service provider Asurion is expected to close the sale of a $ 500 million first lien term loan and a $ 2.8 billion second lien term loan. dollars to pay a dividend to shareholders, one of the largest leveraged loan markets. Commitments are also due for the $ 2015 loan to First Student Bidco and First Transits to help finance the acquisition of the company by EQT Corp.

At least five bank loan meetings are scheduled for next week, including for the sale of EQT AB to another fund in the preventive pest control company Anticimex, the door and window maker’s $ 550 million refinancing loan. Jeld-Wen Inc. and a $ 1.575 billion loan to help finance the combination of Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz.

In the high yield bond market, sales of debt to help fund mergers and acquisitions of Millennium Escrow Corp. and First Student Bidco and First Transits will set the tone and assess investor appetite for leveraged buyouts.

In distressed debt, a number of corporate coupon payments are due, including the 10.0% bonds of Exela Technologies Inc., due 2023, the 7.5% bonds of Transocean Inc. , maturing in 2026 and Talen Energys bonds at 10.5% also maturing in 2026. Among the companies in active negotiations with lenders, GTT Communications Inc. faces a July 12 forbearance deadline with its lenders, while that Sequential Brands has pushed its forbearance from July 1 to next month.

Debt buyers will also be keeping an eye on the June U.S. Consumer Price Index report due Tuesday for information on inflationary pressures and the appearance of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells before the Senate Committee of Ministers. banks to deliver the semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress on Thursday.

2021 Bloomberg LP

