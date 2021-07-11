USA fall to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener





LAS VEGAS (AP) This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.

Nigeria probably wasn’t expecting it either.

If there was an unbeaten expectation for the Americans ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone after Nigeria shocked the United States 90-87 on Saturday night.

Nigeria managed an international clash with a roster mostly made up of little-known NBA players who found a way to beat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract artists.

I thought the Nigerian team played very physically, did a great job in that regard and knocked down a lot of 3s, said USA coach Gregg Popovich. Give them credit.

Gabe Nnamdi, who passed through Gabe Vincent when playing for the Miami Heat, led Nigeria with 21 points. Caleb Agada scored 17 points, Ike Nwamu added 13 and Nigeria topped the United States 60-30 by a 3-point range.

Kevin Durant, who had never played in a loss for USA Basketball in 39 senior international games, had 17 points. Jayson Tatum added 15, Damian Lillard 14 and Bam Adebayo 11.

It shows we need to play better, Tatum said.

The Americans were 39-0 in their last three Olympic seasons, including pre-Olympic shows en route to gold medals and were 54-2 in major shows since the players of NBA started playing for USA Basketball in 1992. In addition, they had beaten Nigeria by a total of 127 points in their last two meetings, one at the London 2012 Games, the other a warm-up for the Games. of Rio 2016.

Nigeria lost to the United States in the 2012 Olympics by 83 points. Lost again to the Americans four years later in one show, this time by 44 points.

Not this time.

Nigerians have come a long way with their basketball, said USA Basketball chief executive Jerry Colangelo.

Ike Iroegbu, a former Washington State player who scored a 3-point G League time with around 1:15 to go to give Nigeria an 88-80 lead. Durant scored the next seven points for the United States; a 3-point, two free throws from a turnaround, then two more from the line 16.5 seconds from the end.

Nnamdi delivered two free kicks with 13.2 seconds left to put Nigeria back to 3 points. The Americans were 9.7 seconds behind the subsequent possession without shooting, and Zach LaVine intentionally missed a pair of free throws the second with 3.5 seconds left.

Precious Achiuwa got the rebound for Nigeria, and that’s it. It’s just an exhibition, but the upheaval was always of great variety, with the 22nd-ranked nation by FIBA ​​beating the No.1-ranked team and the reigning triple Olympic gold medalists.

Popovich heard the final bell and shook hands with Nigerian coach Mike Brown, Golden State’s assistant, as the Americans walked away in amazement.

There was an injury scare for the Americans at the end of the second quarter, when LaVine was injured on a game where he ended against Nnamdi. He flew off after a head feint and climbed down awkwardly, grabbing his left ankle before getting up and heading straight to the US locker room.

LaVine was doing well and came back in the third quarter.

The biggest fear was the dashboard. Nigeria were only 43-41 down at halftime, leading for long stretches of the first 20 minutes and simply not leaving.

ADVICE

Nigeria: Achiuwa might have had the best defensive play of the night with 1:23 left in the first half, reaching with his left hand to block a Durant dunk attempt. … Nigeria overtook the United States 46-34.

USA: Darius Garland and Saddiq Bey were Select Team players who got into the game. The Olympic team needed more players as Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker are in the NBA Finals. … The United States had 32 free throw attempts against 10 Nigerians.

FRENCH LAUNCH DEFENSE

Nigerian Chimezie Metu made a brilliant play in the third quarter as he signed what would be the NBA goalie. Durant was on a free throw, and as his shot bounced off the rim, Metu reached out and pushed the shot back. It is a legal game under FIBA ​​rules.

FOLLOWING

Nigeria: Face Argentina on Monday in Las Vegas.

United States: Face Australia on Monday in Las Vegas.

___

More from AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/2020-tokyo-olympics-sports-nba-olympic-games-nigeria-olympic-team-7afdd39c0551bccd2f5cd35a41349978 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos