



All UK bids to host the 2030 World Cup should include a plan to cap ticket prices so that fans are not priced, Labor has urged.

Boris Johnson met with Uefa President Uefa last week at number 10 while the official bid process to host the game begins next year, and is said to be advocating a joint bid between Britain and Ireland.

The prime minister stressed earlier this year that the government wants to take football home in 2030 and it will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.

As excitement builds ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening, prices have far surpassed their initial value of thousands of pounds via resale sites.

Tickets for England’s men’s soccer team’s first major international final game since 1966 cost nearly 600 (512) in their original price, Labor said.

Noting ticket prices for the 1966 clash between England and West Germany, the party said the average weekly wage would have been enough to buy 40 tickets to the World Cup final.

The Labor Party added to the government’s review of football governance, announced earlier this year, that the price gap needs to be looked at to prevent fans from pricing it.

England’s success in this tournament makes us all proud and once again shows how much joy football can bring, said Joe Stevens, shadow culture secretary. Sadly the ticket prices are outrageous and priced for true fans.

She added: Bidding in 2030 should make it affordable so we can see the World Cup in our hometown for the first time since 1966. I’ll bring football home.

Her remarks in an internal government email sent by the Department of Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) told ministers not to use the phrase “return home” because of concerns that they are not going well abroad.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Ireland, he added: Strategically we must do our best to fight the football authorities.

Which?, a consumer group, said fans should avoid unofficial ticket sellers. England’s victory, of course, started a massive scramble for a chance to come to Wembley, with some tickets sold for 17,000.

As consumer rights expert Adam French said: Some of these websites claim to offer tickets from 100% trusted sellers, but many don’t.

According to Uefas terms and conditions, tickets sold on unofficial sites can void tickets you can’t figure out until you’re denied entry to the turnstiles and thousands of pounds out of your pocket.

If you’re not lucky enough to get your hands on a ticket through the official website, it’s a good idea to save some cash and plan to see Gareth Southgate and the youngsters occupy Italy at home or at the bar with family and friends.

