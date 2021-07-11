It could be illegal to keep elephants in zoos amid warnings that animals suffer from mental illness in captivity | UK News





Captive elephants in the UK may be banned as part of a recommendation the government may consider.

The Elephant Welfare Group was tasked with creating evidence-based guidelines to improve the care and welfare of elephants in the UK.

According to reports, the advice to ban elephant hunting marks the end of a seven-century practice.

Animal rights activists have long warned about the physical and mental health effects of captivity on elephants.

Born Free Foundation president Will Travers told Sky News, “Over the years, a lot of evidence has been gathered about issues related to longevity, physical and psychological disorders and very low fertility rates in calves.

“Europe has fewer than 600 elephants in captivity, and there is an aging population that is not being replaced by the number of elephants born in captivity. So by the end of the day there is likely to be an elephant population somewhere. In Europe, it will be self-defeating.”

Travers also dismissed the idea that zoos provide an educational platform.

“The public is looking at animals in the right social environment, in the context of their natural environment where they suffer from a variety of psychological and physical ailments, when they know we can do so much better for them by protecting them. It’s a huge area,” he said.

Image: Mike Jordan, Director of Plants and Animals at Chester Zoo

There are now 51 elephants in captivity at 11 UK zoos, including Chester, which animal and plant director Mike Jordan says plays an important role in conservation.

“Our absolute focus has been on a virus called Elephant Endothelial Herpes Virus,” he told Sky News.

“Now we know that this virus occurs in the distribution of Asian elephants, but we have no idea about a cure, and we have very few ideas about a cure.

“Our research has focused almost entirely on understanding the virus and developing a vaccine.”

But as zoos are testing for a disease that is more prevalent in captivity than in the wild, Travers questioned the relevance of the study.

Image: Experts emphasized the physical and mental effects of keeping them captive.

Jordan denied the suggestion that the life expectancy of captive elephants is less than half that of animals that can live more than 50 years in the wild.

One of the elephants at the Maya Chester Zoo turns 50.

She has lived there for over 30 years in a 9,300-square-meter enclosure measuring approximately 1 hectare.

“Wild Asian elephants travel great distances because they travel in and out of rain, food, and threatened areas. You don’t have to do that in captivity,” Jordan said.

“You can see that these needs are met here. We deliver them to the enclosure.”

Animal Welfare Minister Sir Goldsmith said: “We know clearly that all zoo elephants must enjoy the highest possible welfare standards. This is what we commissioned the British Elephant Welfare Group for a robust 10-year report to ensure that elephants are in the UK. Monitor how they are bred in the zoo and their progress.

“They have been given the freedom to investigate the matter and provide final recommendations as they see fit, and the report will be reviewed by the UK Zoo Experts Committee. The government will respond early next year.”

The report by the EWG, part of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, has been around for 10 years.

It says government decisions about the future of elephants in the UK will be based on evidence, not opinions.

Traverse said all bans will be phased out.

“It will be a progressive process for elephants to return to the wild or to stop the importation or breeding of elephants,” he said.

“There must be a place for the remaining animals to live.

“I think there’s a strong argument that there are sizable European elephant sanctuaries spanning hundreds of acres to give animals the choice to be with the elephants they really like.

“If you have a holiday and want to be 1km away, you can be 1km away. It doesn’t happen on 1 hectare.”

