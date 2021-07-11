What is the bond market telling us now? Maybe nothing at all





NEW YORK – MAY 10: Traders wait for news on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the … [+] Fed misses on May 10, 2006 in New York. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised short-term interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point for the 16th time in a row. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke raised the overnight key rate to 5%, its highest level in five years. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Getty Images Key benchmark yield beat expectations On Thursday, the 10-year yield was close to 1.25%, its lowest level since February. Even outside the confines of the bond market, this raises a question: what is wrong with this picture? – Barrons, July 10, 2021

In recent years, and especially this year, a fascination has grown to interpret movements in the Treasury bill market as a sentiment indicator and forecasting tool, for everything from stock market outlook to recession probabilities or threats. inflation, and even changes in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Politics. Some people place great importance on small adjustments. They see Treasury yields as an ultra-sensitive diagnostic instrument, an EKG for the US economy. Or maybe a better metaphor would be a constantly flashing hazard light. No matter how high or low the 10-year yield is, it’s always bad news.

For example

The sky is collapsing Q1: the inflation panic

In the first quarter of 2021, bond yields rose, meaning prices fell and bonds fell in value. As described in a previous column, the commentary panicked. The first quarter was the darkest in the market for four decades. The bond market was supposed to be driven by a raw fear of impending inflation, real kryptonite for Treasuries. (This has been seriously discussed, even though inflation has been absent from the US economy for decades.)

Inflationary panic – Q1 2021

Chart by author

(My analysis at the time was the opposite. I said that the withdrawal of bonds had nothing to do with inflation expectations, but that it was a very positive development, motivated by a Reallocation of investors to equities to embrace the prospect of a dynamic recovery after the vaccine announcements and the resolution of the uncertainty of the US presidential election. Given how things have developed, it now seems obvious. So, can I say? I was right.)

The Sky Is Falling Q2: Slow growing tumor

In the second quarter, the bond market reversed. Yields have plummeted. Which of course means that bond prices have gone up. Bonds have appreciated in value. Up 3.5% in the last 90 days. Good enough for the ultimate security asset. Which meant that a lot of people were buying treasury bills. So what is the problem?

(It’s always good to point out the inverse relationship between bond yields and bond prices. Even the Financial Times got it wrong in Saturday’s main editorial, looking for a negative interpretation Yields fell as bonds fell. are sold. [sic])

The interpretation of this momentum? Slower growth ahead. Investors are supposed to buy Treasuries now out of sheer pessimism.

Odd bond behavior could portend weaker economy in second half Barrons Headline (July 10) Fears about price hikes have given way to worries about economic growth – FT Headline (July 10)

Weak slow growth – Q2 2021

Chart by author

This austere vision apparently does not take into account the overheating economy, which is now expected to post growth of nearly 10% in the second quarter. He dismisses the lingering threat of inflation and growing indications that the Federal Reserve may be considering starting to think about thinking (shrink, tighten, twist, but only in brackets).

And yet, one way or another, the bond market missed the message (again, from Barrons) and investors have been gorging themselves madly on Treasuries over the past few weeks.

The sky is collapsing Q3: Bonds are crushing stocks?

If bond investors are so strangely stunned, perhaps the expected negativity has taken root in the stock market.

[Stock] Investors panicked. About what? It was hard to tell, but it seemed to be pulled by the Treasury market, where the 10-year note fell.

The equities picture is really much simpler: The stock market has risen relentlessly throughout the Great Bond Wobble of 2021.

S&P 500 January 2020-July 2021

Chart by Author Signal is stuck on red or is there really a signal here?

Anytime the bond market trembles, that is, whenever bond yields change slightly, up or down, it is always seen as bad news. Even when the change is small, it’s still bad news. In March, the Wall Street Journal sounded the inflationary alarm when yields rose just 50 basis points. We have now returned much of that increase, and the alarm bells are still ringing.

In some situations, bonds reflect the macroeconomic outlook, although this is usually only when there is a clear crisis, when the tendency and motivation to switch to safe-haven assets is so evident that no confirmation is needed. (If the patient has passed out on the floor, you don’t need an ECG to tell you something is wrong.) When the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020, bond prices rose ( and yields have plummeted). It was a classic panic buy of treasury bills by investors looking to get out of the stock market crash.

But most of the time, movements in bond markets are ambiguous. In a truly excellent book, The Dollar Trap, Eswar Prasad describes this problem with mixed signals. (These words were written 8 years ago, but they are easily applicable to the current situation.)

A complex balance of power is at play in the US Treasury debt market. An increase in bond yields for the right reasons a recovery in economic activity, a tighter labor market and a modest increase in wage and price inflation expectations would not be such a bad thing. Bond yields attributable to rising concerns about the level of debt and a possible surge in inflation without a strong recovery would be detrimental. The trouble is, these two results are observably equivalent in the short run.

A signal that cannot be interpreted is just noise. A signal which can freely accept contrary meanings has no meaning.

For example, bond yields fell even more in the 12 months from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 than they did during the pandemic, but the economy in 2018/19 was exploding, with real growth of 3%, a record unemployment rate and no inflation.

10-Year Treasury Yields Jan 2018-Jul 2021

Chart by author

Bond yields are a very poor indicator of stock market conditions outside of times of severe crisis. Treasury bill yields and equity returns were quite correlated (67%) in the 1st quarter of this year. But they were negatively correlated (negative 68%) in the 2nd quarter.

Correlation of stock market gains with bond yields

Chart by author

Bond yields don’t even predict inflation very well. Over the past 20 years, the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds has only shown a 25% correlation with the consumer price index (excluding food and energy). Given the nature of these two measures, one would expect a much stronger association.

Bond yields don’t matter in the short term

Seen in context, that is to say over a longer historical period, these recent movements do not seem so important.

10-year Treasury yields 2001-2021

Chart by author

What stands out in the Big Picture is the huge secular decline in the cost of US government debt. (Indeed, if we trace the timeline back two more decades to the 1980s and 1990s, the decline is all the more striking.) The implications of this long-run signal are extremely significant. Corresponding to similar trends in all developed debt markets (Europe, UK, Japan), falling interest rates represent a current saving of perhaps a trillion dollars per year in debt servicing costs. reduced debt for these governments, compared to just 20 years ago. This is enough to allow for major structural adjustments in government, to name just one aspect of the situation.

There are big wheels turning here. Prasads’ book delves into the issue of central bank reserve accumulation, for example, as well as the dollar’s role as a global reserve currency and the role of the Fed as a global central bank. His description of the mechanisms of reserve financing and the sterilization of trade surpluses is fascinating. Obviously, quantitative easing has also been playing a role since 2008. But in the short term, I doubt bond yield changes of a few dozen basis points one way or the other, unless there is a clear crisis. , have any meaning as sentiment indicators. Maybe the short-term moves we’re seeing aren’t weird or confusing because they don’t really mean anything. It might just be good old-fashioned supply and demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgecalhoun/2021/07/10/what-is-the-bond-market-telling-us-now-maybe-nothing-at-all/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos