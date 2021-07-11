Marin man indicted in U.S. Capitol riots investigation





Federal authorities are looking for a Mill Valley man accused of attacking police during the riot on the United States Capitol this year.

Evan Neumann, 48, is charged with six counts, including assault, resistance or obstruction of officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil unrest and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Justice Department filed the charges in late March, but the case was initially kept under seal. The prosecution requested the seal “to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to protect law enforcement,” Assistant US Attorney Brian Kelly wrote in a motion.

The prosecution has asked a judge to lift the seal to get public help in locating Neumann. The judge granted the request on June 29.

The unsealed documents include a 16-page affidavit written by an FBI agent detailing the allegations against Neumann.

During the heckling on January 6, Neumann was captured by the body camera of a Capitol Police officer. Neuman wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat, an orange scarf, a black coat and blue jeans. He had a gas mask with a red mouthpiece, according to the affidavit.

The FBI said in the video that Neumann takes off his gas mask, berates the police and threatens an officer, saying, “I’m ready to die, aren’t I?

Neumann allegedly grabbed a metal barricade between the police and the crowd, pushed her into the line of officers and punched an officer, according to the FBI. At one point, Neumann raised the barricade and charged towards the police line, hitting officers, the FBI said.

The FBI released images of Neumann on Jan. 27 asking the public for help in identifying him. An informant who called the FBI identified Neumann as the suspect and provided him with a residence in Mill Valley.

To confirm his identity, investigators compared riot images of Neumann with his passport photo and a 2018 report that documented his arrest for violating orders not to enter the disaster area of ​​Santa Rosa during the fires in forest, said the FBI.

According to Neumann’s LinkedIn profile, in 2004 and 2005 he witnessed the Ukrainian Orange Revolution, a series of mass protests after pro-Western President Viktor Yushchenko defeated Viktor Yanukovych in a run-off election. A commemorative scarf from the event resembles the orange scarf worn by Neumann during the Capitol Uprising, the FBI said.

Cell phone records with GPS data showed Neumann’s phone was in the U.S. Capitol building or in restricted areas on January 6, the FBI said.

Officers monitored Neumann’s home and on February 16, they followed him to the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport, where they questioned him. Neumann admitted to flying to Washington, DC on January 5 and returning on January 7, “but declined to elaborate further or respond if he had had any physical engagement with law enforcement.” the FBI said.

Neumann did not respond to phone calls or emails seeking comment. The FBI declined to comment on the status of the investigation. The US attorney’s office did not respond to the request for comment.

In the six months since the insurgency, more than 520 people have been charged with federal crimes, according to news reports. More than 100 people have been accused of assaulting police officers, while others have been accused of destroying photographic equipment belonging to journalists covering the riot.

