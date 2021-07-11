England-Ireland World Cup 2030 bid could help strengthen coalition





TheTelegraph understands that the proposed England-Ireland 2030 World Cup is being seized as an opportunity to showcase the coalition, and that ministers are planning “appropriate fan bids” to “show the power we work together”.

The planned tenders will involve the football associations of the four countries in the UK and the Irish football association, and will propose plans to play matches in each region.

Officials from each country and Ireland are discussing such a move, and are looking for someone to lead the bid publicly, as former athlete Rodco successfully steered London’s 2012 Olympic bid.

Government statistics have argued that Britain’s plans to host a tournament with Ireland are more than “a coalition project”, but several sources acknowledged that the process could help weaken Scotland’s independence movement.

First Deputy Minister Nicola Sturgeon is not expected to call for an independent referendum until at least 2023, and FIFA is expected to determine the venue for the 2024-2030 tournament.

At a meeting on plans to unite the coalition, ministers personally referred to “the power of sport” to strengthen ties between nations.

In the 2019 election, Boris Johnson promised to spend an additional $550 million on grassroots football to bring the 2030 World Cup to England, with sources confirming that the money will be spent in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. I did.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister is due to give a national “leveling” speech on plans to support local sports teams, including 25 million grassroots sports facilities equivalent to 50 artificial stadiums.

Boris Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield is closely involved in the proposed bid scheme, which should see off Europe’s attempt to see Spain and Portugal compete to host the tournament.

A government source said, “It will be an appropriate fan bid. We will all come together and open a fantastic tournament for the whole world. It will show the power we work together.”

But arguing that the bid does not simply fall under a “union project,” the source said, “it’s a fantastic opportunity for all of us to come together and achieve results.”

Spain and Portugal confirmed a joint bid last year.

Britain and Ireland have since launched an attractive attack to convince other European countries to support the bid.

A source said the European Football Federation (UEFA) and countries are “in a good position” after Johnson’s vehement reaction to the controversial European Super League plan.

Although all UK clubs involved in the plan have withdrawn, Spanish teams Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to support the proposed tournament.

Last month, Rosenfield sparked controversy over signing a contract that would allow football VIPs to attend the Euro 2020 final on Sunday without quarantine.

The government has faced backlash from high-ranking MPs Tory over the decision not to self-isolate for 10 days after UEFA officials, politicians and supporters arrived in the UK.

Up to 1,000 Italian fans were also given the opportunity to fly, but only 500 are known to have accepted the offer, with less than half the UEFA VIP’s.

The final was seen as an important opportunity to showcase Britain’s ability to host major matches.

Mr Johnson signed plans for the RAF’s Red Arrow to fly over Wembley Stadium on Sunday, displaying the colors of the Union Jack while the national anthem is played.

A source said that the England-Ireland tournament will be a “really inclusive World Cup” that “embraces technology”, confirming that the World Cup is truly for the world.

