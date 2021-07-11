Ireland new-look hammers US 71-10 in Dublin 104.5 WOKV





DUBLIN – (AP) A new-look Ireland auditioned when she beat United States 71-10 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Towards dusk, Ireland’s Golden Generation is marching, including Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter OMahony and Keith Earls, and coach Andy Farrell’s succession planning took a big step forward when a Young but fit team led by James Ryan delivered a pounding of 10 tries for the Eagles.

Eight Irishmen made their debuts, all within the first hour, and three more received their first test starts. A dozen of the 15 starters were aged 25 or under and they had an American squad that drove England last weekend under spell from the start.

I’m delighted the new caps can make this as a coach that’s pretty special, Farrell said. “For a man, they all behaved very well.

“It doesn’t matter if the score is 71 points or not, the pressure on them regarding their debut will always be there, and they should be incredibly proud of themselves for the way they’ve handled it.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher showed his prowess near the try line with four tries, the fourth straight after taking a high shot from flanker Riekert Hattingh, who was sent off. After his second try of a rolling maul for 45-3, Kelleher also enjoyed the rest of the night.

He became the first Irishman since Denis Hickie in 2003 to score four tries in a match. Only Brian Robinson and Keith Wood also achieved the feat.

There were still 25 minutes to go and Ireland did not let go with more tries for Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan and impressive No.8 Gavin Coombes.

The outclassed Eagles believed their only try to replace scrum-half Michael Baska in the 78th would be the last laugh, but Irish substitute Finlay Bealham found the time and strength to bar in.

It was a totally unsatisfactory performance, said US coach Gary Gold. Absolutely not at all what we prepared for. No apologies, it just wasn’t good enough.

Nine of the 10 Irish tries have been converted, the only failure touching the post.

In his debut, winger Robert Baloucoune scored the first try, released by Joey Carbery for Hare in the corner.

After a shaky start, Ireland’s roster became the launching pad for Kelleher and flanker Nick Timoney’s tries, then Coombes, Keenan and winger Andrew Conway combined to give Kelleher an easy second touchdown .

But maybe Ireland’s best shot in the game didn’t score a point. Eager to score before half-time, Ireland were delighted with a load full of discharges and excellent support play. Tom O’Toole, Craig Casey, Conway and Ryan put flanker Caelan Doris in sight of the try line but he was swallowed up by Hattingh and Mike Teo. Ireland’s future looks bright, but they still have a long way to go.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

