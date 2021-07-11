How Britain’s Jamaican Diaspora Unites Behind English Caribbean Heritage Players at Euro





I sat on the sofa opposite my dad to watch the England vs Denmark match. In fact, I didn’t really care about football, so I only watched half and moved back and forth between my phone and laptop. My father turned 70 this year and showed little interest in football as far as I can remember. Stargate is more his. But this time he sat eagerly on the edge of the sofa, holding hands and leaning forward, waking up in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Gwarn boy, he shouted encouragingly as if Raheem Sterling was a family friend whenever he ran for the Danish Ministry of Defense. As the match progressed, he went from sitting to standing, waving his fingers frantically on the TV, screaming in Jamaican Patua, a broken English dialect.

This will be good for British racial relations, he’s clearly not convinced with the next joke. Others online had a similar comic take, one claiming his white neighbor smiled at them for the first time in four years. Fortunately, the house next door is Jamaican proud.

At this point Id gave up on my half-try on email managers and learned two things. The first is that my father knows much more about English football than ever before, both by now and historically. Second, a courtesy to my mom talking about games is that I used to play every week long before I was born.

One of ten siblings, he arrived in England behind his grandmother, who first settled here in Clarendon, Jamaica, when he was 12 years old. Three of his five brothers, Peter, Mark and David, have been proud football fans since their teens.

Even now, split into positions with Peter from Spain, Marc from France, David from Switzerland and father from England, it turns out that English football is still the only thing that makes them call each other.

Raheem Sterling with child after victory over Germany at Wembley Stadium (Photo: Getty/The FA/Eddie Keogh)

My uncle Peter called from Ibiza to let him know he was laughing loudly to all his neighbors about his support for England. Hed spoke to Mark just before the game in Denmark.

Mark was really excited about Sterling in particular. He continued: This time Sterling will make the difference. He was right on the 39th minute but it was his goal, but England’s equalizer was the Sterlings. And he was right again for the England winner, as it was a Sterling foul (albeit highly controversial) that led to a Harry Keynes penalty. After scoring three goals in England’s first four matches at Euro 2020, many fans and experts consider him the team’s best performer.

Like John Barnes, who excited crowds playing in England in the 80’s and 90’s, Sterling was born in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica. His father was murdered when the boy was two, and he came to England with his mother when he was five.

From his mother and sister growing up in northwest London to the sacrifices made by his mother and sister on three bus trips to practice soccer, the story of Sterlings resonates with his father and his brothers. Although they come from very different generations, they identify as fellow boroughs of Brent locals. And Sterling still cherishes its roots, and created the #BoyFromBrent hashtag. We know what it’s like to come up hard that way and what it means to have. Anyway, the mother who pushed you to the best says that Peter spoke very realistically, not emotionally, but in a true Jamaican way.

Thinking of the England team as a whole, Peter said that despite only 1% of the UK population, players with Caribbean heritage make up just over 25% of the team. Then he brings back nostalgia for seeing black representatives among players in the ’70s when it’s hard to find anywhere other than sports.

Rory Cunningham (seat left) of West Bromwich Albion in the dressing room with team-mate Cyril Regis after the Albions UEFA Cup match against Valencia, Spain, 22 November 1978. The match ended in a 1-1 draw (Photo Credit: Getty/Bob Thomas).

As one of two brothers born in England, Peter, growing up, didn’t see any difference from always being a minority. I remember the days of players like Viv Anderson, Michael Thomas and Laurie Cunningham, and I think you see yourself being reflected in some way.

And with all the players and Sterling, their success is no coincidence. Contrary to stereotype, culturally, when Jamaicans get a chance to go somewhere and make something themselves, we do.

The affinity with English football is very deep among many British Jamaicans. Elliot, 34, of London, says his love of football began when he was 6 years old playing a Crystal Palace game while watching Ian Wright.

My grandparents are black Jamaicans who come here and all the men in my family are football fans, he explains. I like it very much. In the Caribbean, football has been a means of representing us. Despite all the hardships and racism we sympathize with, we feel more and more empowered to see Jamaican players shine in front of them. He lightly suggests that Sterling should be granted permission to advance the year to the Notting Hill Carnival as a means of recognition.

The Outstanding Player not only helps combat stereotypes of footballers’ stereotypes and hedonistic and morally questionable behavior, but also reverses the racist metaphor of Jamaican men that has become established among the British.

Malachi, 31, of Lewisham, south London, says Sterlings’ devotion to his family gives him a positive image of the front and center of his black father. Check out the Gillette ad starring now with her four-year-old son Thiago.

We saw a lot of content around him and his son, which is very important for the younger black generation to see, Malachi says.

Along with his fiance Paige Milian, whom he met as a teenager, Sterling also has a young son, Tahi-Cruz, and a daughter, Melody Rose, from a previous relationship. Milian regularly posts family photos on Instagram for her 87,000 followers. When he gets the feeling that famous black men tend to choose women over non-blacks, Malachi says he is a complete and positive example of an all-black British family unit that includes a famous father.

Sherz, 27, who also lives in South London, says it was his British Jamaican mother who gave him the football bug. He emphasizes that Jamaica itself has a widespread British football sentiment.

She grew up in both rural Battersea and St. Thomas, Jamaica. It’s heavily intertwined among the Jamaicans and back home, everyone has their favorite English team.

However, this enthusiasm is tunneled through very much in the game itself, and there is skepticism about Britain and the wider culture associated with Britain’s colonial past. Perhaps this is why we are starting to see small changes with more UK-born players who choose to represent the Jamaicas national team.

In fact, so far they’ve been players who wouldn’t have made the cut for the England team with their broader access to talent, but Sherz thinks it could have a domino effect.

The kids play football in Rose Town in Kingston on March 12, 2008. (Photo courtesy of Chris Jackson / Getty)

Some players like Ravel Morrisson and Bobby Decordova-Reid switch allegiance. Jamaicans are generally very patriotic, which I think would be a more attractive offer for other Jamaican heritage players.

He adds: Sterling doesn’t apologize for his pride in his Jamaican heritage. He doesn’t get compliments from the national press, but he’s definitely a role model, but I think he’s got a big pro sterling feel through social media.

Tyrone, 27, from Kent, said it was team captain Harry Kane who got most of the media praise later in the tournament, although the game was consistently excellent, thinking of Sterlings’ performances throughout the Euros.

Sterling was England’s only goal scorer in the group stage. The fanfare of the public and the media was not proportional, he says. When England defeated Germany, the focus was again on Kane and dominated the first page the next day. But overall, Sterling did the team to some extent.

Despite a series of big victories, Alex, 26, a youth soccer coach based in the US and UK, sees a connection between the England team kneeling in anti-racism protests and criticism of Sterling. NFL, basketball and baseball players were treated in America.

It’s an idea to shut up and dribble, he says. I see black players as entertainment, but I’m against having a voice. I think the British think it’s an American problem, but it’s the same in the UK where they slurp harshly when they’re not performing optimally, but don’t give them compliments when they do everything.

To be honest, Tyrone adds: If we bring back something like the glory days of the ’60s, we won’t see white faces among the main players again, black players will dominate. The England team that won the 1966 World Cup had no non-white players. Perhaps some of the British public are still clinging to the image, accepting reality partly through their teeth. But fellow Jamaicans will always pour their praises on Sterling. The community support we give him is worldwide.

