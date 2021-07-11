



A leading food expert who said the UK’s food supply is highly vulnerable to cyberattacks has warned that a greater focus on domestic production will strengthen the UK’s food security.

If anyone really wants to undermine the UK’s food system, they can get rid of the satellite, said Tim Lang, a food policy professor at the University of London. The just-in-time system relies entirely on computerized logistics. When paying for food at the checkout, the computer isn’t just adding bills and reordering inventory.

The Langs warning comes before announcing the second part of the national food strategy commissioned by the government this month. Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of the Leon restaurant chain, has been appointed to oversee the UK food system review in 2019. The first part, released last year, said Brexit is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reshape policy.

A leak in an upcoming report suggests it will recommend a 6% tax on foods high in salt, which could increase the price of Big Macs by 20p and add 5p to a bag of chips. Dimblebys’ recommendations will make the next 12 months significant, following a white paper leading to new food legislation next year.

Others feed the population, according to an alternative report co-authored by Lange, Eric Millstone, Professor Emeritus of Science Policy, University of Sussex, and Terry Marsden, Professor of Environmental Policy and Planning, Cardiff University. Ministers have not set clear targets for the post-Brexit UK food system, or even set clear targets for household production levels, academia said in a UK Food Policy Test published this week. The government’s basic position is to leave the food issue to the interests of businesses.

Brexit will have a huge impact on food, especially since UK food suppliers are still closely intertwined with the EU. Half a century of food links are not easily replicated with new trade deals here and there.

About a third of food purchased in the UK comes from the EU. The migration of EU workers from the UK over the past 18 months has had a significant impact on food production and distribution.

According to Lang, the UK should aim for 80% self-sufficiency compared to about 50% today. Currently produces only 52% of vegetables [we eat], and 10% or 11% of the fruit. We import apples and pears. This is ridiculous.

He said the new food policy needs to be summed up in four words. Food Security Are there enough affordable, accessible, sustainable and decent food from sustainable supply systems? And food defense must protect the supply line.

Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of the Leon restaurant chain, is overseeing the national food strategy, publishing the second part of this month’s report. Photo: David Hartley/Rex/Shutterstock

Failure to adopt an integrated and consistent food policy is costly, Lang added. Britain has turned food from a source of life to a cause of obesity, diabetes, stroke and lower life expectancy. There are also social, financial, emotional and environmental costs.

lengthened food chain. The distance between primary producers and the food that enters our mouths includes more and more people. There are delivery services urging you not to go to your local coffee shop or supermarket. As a result, in the UK we spend 225 billion a year on food and beverages, and the main producers, farmers and fishermen, get about 7% of that.

Lang and his colleagues have created nine principles and tests for comprehensive food policy that include security, resilience, food poverty, and a reduction in the concentration of food supplies in the hands of a handful of giants. The report said the government should put pressure on it so as not to affect existing interests.

Lang said he hopes Dimblebys’ proposal will sketch a strong policy based on sustainability. But the question is whether it will be reclaimed or withheld by the government, will it be harvested, or will it be a cherry pick.

