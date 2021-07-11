China vows retaliation after blacklisting US companies





China says it will take action to respond to US blacklist of Chinese companies for alleged role in abusing its Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities

By Associated Press

11 July 2021

BEIJING – China said on Sunday it would take the necessary steps to respond to the U.S. blacklist of Chinese companies for their alleged role in abusing Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. move was an unreasonable shutdown of Chinese companies and a serious violation of international economic and trade rules.

China will take the necessary measures to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said.

No details were given, but China has denied allegations of arbitrary detention and forced labor in the far western region of Xinjiang and has increasingly responded to sanctions against companies and officials with its own visa bans. and financial ties.

The US Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday that electronics and tech companies and other firms have contributed to Beijing’s campaign of repression, mass detention and high-tech surveillance against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. .

Sanctions prohibit Americans from selling equipment or other goods to businesses. The United States has stepped up financial and trade sanctions over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, as well as its crackdown on democracy in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

The Chinese government has detained one million or more people in Xinjiang since 2017. Critics accuse China of operating forced labor camps and practicing forced torture and sterilization as it allegedly seeks to assimilate ethnic Muslim minority groups.

The US Department of Commerce said 14 companies were added to its list of entities for their transactions in Xinjiang, and five more for assisting the Chinese armed forces.

The Commerce Ministry remains firmly committed to taking strong and decisive action to target entities that allow human rights abuses in Xinjiang or that use American technology to fuel China’s destabilizing military modernization efforts, ”he said. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

