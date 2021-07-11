Coronavirus UK Live: Wait until 4 weeks less between jabs





The gap between the Covid vaccine doses was halved by 4 weeks to speed up the dosing of the 2nd Zap.

The Sunday Times alleges that 10 officials did not ask the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) for urgent advice to reduce the dosing interval from eight weeks amid a surge in cases of the delta variant and expected easing of containment restrictions this month .

If JCVI allows for shorter vaccine intervals, it will open up the possibility of quarantine-free overseas travel for millions of people during the school holidays.

Overall, 87% of adults now get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and get 66% per second.

Live Update View latest update 1625998567 As restrictions ease, a big wave of coronavirus cases is absolutely inevitable, says Professor Spiegelhalter.

Professor David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge, said a large wave of coronavirus cases is absolutely inevitable as restrictions are lifted.

Health Minister Sajid Javid has already said the number of cases could reach 100,000 a day in the summer as measures are eased.

Sir David told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: Frankly, unless an immediate lockdown is announced tomorrow – in my opinion, almost impossible – there will be a huge wave of absolutely inevitable events. It was predictable from the moment the roadmap announcement began in February.

Of course it was exacerbated by the delta variant. And I think 100,000 people per day is possible. And if you relax everything all at once on July 19th, that’s even more likely.

He said it will be mostly young cases.

1625997932Prof Diamond: Experts are closely monitoring the number of Covid-19 infections from minute to minute.

Professor Ian Diamond said experts are closely monitoring the number of Covid-19 infections and the UK is doing very well in terms of antibody levels.

He told Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday: When it comes to antibodies, I think we’re doing very well. Antibodies aren’t perfect protection, but at the same time, 9 out of 10 people in the UK, Wales and Northern Ireland and 8 out of 10 in Scotland are up from 2 out of 10 cases in January. So I think it’s a huge increase.

Sir Ian, the group with the lowest antibody levels is those between the ages of 15 and 24, demonstrating that vaccination programs are still very important.

He said infections are growing very rapidly, with around 1 in 160 private households in the UK infected with the virus in the week of July 3 but staying with less than a third of the virus that was on January 2 this year. .

He said that the number of people over 50 rarely increases, and he explained that it was encouraging.

1625996886 The link between infection and hospital admissions, becoming seriously ill and even dying, has been severely weakened, says Professor Diamond.

British statistician Sir Ian Diamond said the link between infection and hospital admissions, becoming seriously ill and even dying was severely weakened.

He told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: There is a younger cohort of people currently hospitalized, and while hospitalizations are on the rise, they are now far from some levels previously seen.

So I’m very hopeful we’ve had a really strong break, but at the same time I’ll have to say at the moment when all the evidence allows me to say I’m seriously weakened.

1625994902 The workforce will support easing restrictions on July 19 if the data support it, says Kate Green.

Kate Green told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that Sky News Labor supported lifting the July 19 coronavirus restrictions if data back it up, but some measures should remain.

The shadow education secretary said: What we don’t want is to lift restrictions without putting mitigation in place.

For example, that’s why we said compulsory mask wearing should continue in public.

So we said there should be more support and requirements in public places to have a proper ventilation system.

So we said that financial support for low-income people who need to be isolated must be adequate to enable them to do so.

That’s right. I’d like to see the limit lifted if the data confirms that it is the right thing to do. And I hope there are signs that it will do. But we want the mitigation measures to remain.

1625993750 Kate Greene: Labor aid to reduce time gaps between jabs

Shadow education secretary Kate Greene said the Labor Party would support reducing the time gap between the two jabs. However, this is only possible if recommended by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI).

She told Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday: Naturally, the current priority is to get people who have never been vaccinated before getting vaccinated, which is slowing down and some groups are still coming forward and unable to get vaccinated.

1625993280 Character sub: New guidelines released on Monday will still state that they expect people to wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces.

Sub-Vaccine Minister Nadim Ja said new guidelines released on Monday would insist that people wear masks in confined spaces indoors.

He told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: I think it’s important for us to stay vigilant and vigilant, and I think tomorrow’s well-established guidelines, including guidelines that people should wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces, will prove this.

1625992733 The government is looking for ways to coordinate the NHS app, Zahawi says.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Jah said the government was looking for ways to fix the NHS app.

In Trevor Phillips’ Sunday Sky News, he said the Covid app was developed and operated at a time when we didn’t have a vaccine.

He said: The team is looking at how to use the app in terms of alerting people around you who test positive.

And he added, it’s important to look at it in the new context of this vast immunization program and make sure it’s fit for purpose in this new world. For example, what we steered can probably take 5 days, do a side-flow test and upload it to the system without the need to self-isolate.

Nadhim Zahawi is confident that next week will move to the next phase of lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Jah said he was confident he would take the next step in lifting the coronavirus restrictions next week.

He told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News that Boris Johnson will release on Monday.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi

/ PA wire

But he said: the rate of infection is increasing not only in this country, but also in Europe and elsewhere. Our difference is that our vaccination programs are very successful.

Fears that NHS backlog could surge to 13 million people on waiting list

Health Minister Sae Gid Javid has warned that the NHS waitlist could surge to 13 million in the next few months as concerns grow over the backlog facing health services.

In his first interview since taking office two weeks ago, in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Javid said the increase in people waiting for non-COVID-19 treatment in the NHS was the most shocking factor since returning to cabinet after Matt Hancocks. resignation.

He told the newspaper: The most shocking thing is when you are told that the waiting list will get much worse before it gets better.

Sajid Javid

/ PA wire

As of today, it has increased from 3.5 million to 5.3 million. And I told the officials. So I think the worse will be going from 5.3 million to 6 million, then 7 million. They will grow no, millions… it can go up to 13 million.

When I heard that figure of 13 million, it absolutely focused my mind and it will be one of the top priorities to deal with because we can’t have it.

1625989199 British fans urged them to strengthen their defense and attack Wembley.

Fans attending the England Euro 2020 final against Italy have been advised to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a Covid jab at the Wembley Immunization Center.

The NHS’s top doctor has urged fans to become team players by getting vaccinated before games if they haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Fans heading to Wembley can head down to the center, minutes from the famous Arch, to get some protection from Covid.

England fans outside Wembley Stadium

/ PA wire

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said: The largest NHS immunization program in health service history is running all weekend, with hundreds of sites offering in-person services. There are other plans that couldn’t have been easier to catch the jab.

Vaccines are the UK’s best defense and protect yourself, your family and loved ones from Covid, so be a team player and get both vaccinations in two jab games.

