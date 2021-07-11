Global philanthropists pledge 94 million in UK aid cuts | help





A group of global philanthropists, including Bill Gates, has pledged $93.5m to cover the shortfall left by the UK government’s cuts in foreign aid.

Many important projects are halted or at risk after the government cut funding by about a third in its fall spending review.

According to The Sunday Times, the consortium said it did not want to see wasted drugs because health projects were forcibly closed.

Philanthropists including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Childrens Investment Fund Foundation, ELMA Foundation and Open Society Foundations are picking up some of the bills for the project.

Kate Hampton, Chief Executive Officer of the Childrens Investment Fund Foundation, said: These life-saving treatments are cost-effective investments. Without funding this year, the generosity of UK taxpayers will be wasted as clinics close and essential medications expire and are thrown away.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he was still praying for the government to restore promises of aid. The disease causes unimaginable suffering and completely preventable death, he told The Sunday Telegraph.

This urgent funding is welcomed and desperately needed, but we continue to pray that our commitment to the poorest people around the world will be restored through our commitment to our 0.7% aid spending target to love them as neighbors.

Former musician and Live Aid organizer Sir Bob Geldof said: How shameful it is that individuals have to fill the deadly void of illegally giving up the world’s weakest people as horrendous in order to prevent the fatal consequences of Boris Johnson’s broken words. inevitable fate.

The UK was already spending relatively less on foreign aid than Germany, which puts 0.73% of its national income on foreign aid, now falling below France at 0.53%, spending only 0.5%.

Since the cuts were announced in November, charities have begged the government to bring them back.

Last month, aid agencies warned that cuts had left 70,000 people without health care and 100,000 people without water in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, the world’s largest refugee settlement, before the deadly cyclone season.

After funding fell 85% in April, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said the 130 million disappearances are helping prevent 250,000 child and maternal deaths, 14.6 million unintended pregnancies and 4.3 million unsafe abortions. Said it would have been helpful.

And in the same month, a consortium of 19 relief agencies appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the last minute to halt planned aid cuts to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a third of the population faces severe food insecurity.

The promise to use 0.7% of gross national income for aid was also a conservative manifesto, which many within the Tory party were reluctant to break.

Foreign Minister Lady Seok, who gave a brief on sustainable development, submitted his resignation to Boris Johnson late last year in protest of the cuts. Andrew Mitchell, former international development secretary for the Conservative Party, and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt also criticized the cuts.

But the government, along with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, defended the decision to condemn record borrowing and national debt.

A government spokesperson said: The UK will become one of the largest donors of aid in the G7 this year, spending more than 10 billion on improving global health, alleviating poverty and combating climate change.

We have always been clear that the government will re-spend 0.7% of GNI. [gross national income] About international development as soon as financial circumstances allow.

