Fiji-born soldiers grant right to live in UK despite legal battle loss | Commonwealth Immigration





A group of Fijian soldiers who sued the government after being classified as illegal immigrants were granted leave to remain in the UK despite losing legal battles with the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Seven of the group who claimed to have made a serious and systematic administrative mistake in not receiving adequate advice on how to claim their right to legally remain in the UK after completing their service were now granted indefinite leave of absence. Final applicants are expected to receive their status soon.

Their lawyers described this as a moral rather than a legal victory. Activists continue to pressure the government to change immigration rules so that soldiers recruited from Commonwealth countries who have served in the military for four years can apply to remain in the UK when they leave the military.

The difficulties faced by a group of soldiers who spent between seven and 12 years in the British Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, were first highlighted last year when they explained that they had not received adequate advice from The Guardian. The complex process of applying for leave to maintain status when discharged.

One of the claimants, Taitusi Ratacaucau, was told last year that he had to pay more than 40,000 to cover NHS hospital bills after emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor. Hospital staff classified him as an overseas patient, so he was not eligible for free NHS treatment despite having served 10 years in the British Army from 2001 and living in the UK with his wife and three daughters paying taxes and national insurance. Since retiring from the military in 2011. Others feared homelessness, unemployment, and deportation because of their status as illegal immigrants.

According to MoD rules, service personnel from the Commonwealth can take indefinite leave to stay in the UK after discharge if they have served for 4 years. However, veterans said the Army did not inform the Army that they had to immediately apply to the Department of Home Affairs to take vacation to the UK, despite an explicit MoD requirement to explain procedures to all non-British veterans during that period. before they leave the army.

Claimant assumed that the immigration process was automatic after four years of service. The cost of applying for indefinite leave had risen to 2,389 by the time it was learned that he was violating immigration regulations by not applying. Some have faced over 10,000 bills after application fees for their wives and children were included.

Esita Tuimanu of the Commonwealth Neglected Veterans organization believes there are about 500 veterans returning to Fiji. They were unable to re-enter the UK because they were unable to secure immigration status when they were discharged from the military. Their situation is dire and we have no help from British military charities. Many are veterans with PTSD and cannot get the care they need in Fiji, she said.

Former soldier David McMullen, who launched Citizenship4Soldiers, a campaign group that helps overseas-born soldiers remain in the UK after military service, returned the medal in protest last November.

We, as a nation, recruit Commonwealth soldiers, primarily Fiji, of a species of color, then suck them in and when we fight our wars for our own benefit, spit them out of the system and send them home without assistance visa fees to stay here because you can’t afford it. The time has come for the Conservative government to show its love for the military and, as they say, correct this horrific injustice, he said.

The fundraising campaign secured enough funds for soldiers to pay for their permanent residency, and the Department of Home Affairs approved it despite a late application.

Vinita Templeton, group attorney for Duncan Lewis, said: Although we did not succeed in the legal challenge, the case provoked an injustice that had previously swept under the carpet. Thanks to the brave actions of my clients, the case has also prompted, or at least submitted, a review of immigration policies involving foreign and Commonwealth service agents, including public advice regarding extorted home office application fees.

A government spokesperson said: We are very grateful for the contributions of all Armed Forces and are humbled if non-British citizens choose to serve. Public consultations on waiving payment fees for certain service personnel outside the UK have ended and responses are being carefully considered prior to policy changes.

