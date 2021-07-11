US census delays cloud district lines, candidates’ plans





Rogers’ Chris Latimer knew what doors to knock during his first State House campaign last year, but he didn’t because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Now he can safely knock on any door if he pursues a campaign plan, but he doesn’t know which doors will be in his home district.

Everyone who runs for the 2022 election is in the same situation.

“It’s kind of interesting,” Latimer said with a laugh.

The late 2020 US Census data is the cause.

Northwest Arkansas could win at least three seats in the State House before the next election, local lawmakers believe, as well as at least one seat in the State Senate.

District lines are redrawn after each US census. Census Bureau estimates show that northwest Arkansas has grown in population while it has shrunk in other areas of the state. Thus, the northwest of the state will gain seats while other parts of the state will lose some or remain stable. The 100 House Districts and 35 Senate Districts are redesigned with the goal of equal population in each.

To draw district boundaries, you need detailed census data and maps showing where people live. Difficulties with the census during the pandemic, as well as legal battles over attempts to include citizenship status in census questions have delayed the count for months.

The US Census Bureau’s latest plan is to send data to states by mid-August.

The best guess now for the first maps on the redesigned legislative boundaries is by the end of November, said Kevin Niehaus, spokesperson for the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office. Redesigned districts require the approval of a council consisting of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The timeline may seem long before the nomination begins on February 22, but it doesn’t, Niehaus said.

County election officials will be deadlocked to ensure registered voters are assigned to the right polling stations in the right districts, he said.

Political campaigns also require planning, said potential and former candidates. The sooner someone decides to run away and prepares for it, the better off they are, they all said.

“There’s a big question mark about everything at this point. I’m definitely interested in running, but I’m not going to run against Kendon if we’re in the same district,” Latimer said, referring to the incumbent. of the first term. Representative Kendon Underwood, R-Rogers. Underwood won Latimer’s race and the two became friends during the campaign, Latimer said.

“The situation definitely favors incumbents,” Underwood said of the uncertainty of district boundaries, adding to normal incumbent benefits such as name recognition.

“I wouldn’t say it’s impossible to defeat an incumbent” without certainty on the district boundaries, he said. “I can tell you that you have very limited resources, and you have to use them very effectively to win a race like this.”

Uncertainty over limits makes efficiency much more difficult, he said.

“Whatever happens to my constituency, I have to represent all the people who are there now,” Underwood said, adding that he doesn’t allow the idea of ​​whether a voter may not be a voter when they are called. next election enter his mind.

Most incumbents will likely have the same base ridings in their new geographic districts – and the smaller Northwest – but that is not guaranteed, said Rep. Denise Garner, D-Fayetteville.

“I live on the edge of my district,” Garner said. “I could easily be pulled out. So I don’t know if I’m in or out.

“Colleagues are already organizing campaign kicks and organizing fundraisers, but I don’t feel I can do it,” she said.

Adrienne Woods has been appointed to the State Board of Education after her unsuccessful primary candidacy for a House seat at Rogers in 2020. She has no plans to run next year as she will continue to run. sit on the board, she said.

Candidates can make at least an educated guess about voters who are likely to be in the same House or Senate district, Woods said.

“What you really don’t know is what businesses will be in your district. You can’t win a legislative race without the support of the small business owners in your district,” she said. “And these business owners are going to be very interested in who their representative will be this time around. A lot of them have been so badly injured.”

The covid pandemic has put a strain on local businesses – including his own, Woods said. She is co-owner of Freeride Studio, a fitness club in Bentonville, an area particularly affected by the pandemic, she said.

Businessmen will be extremely concerned about any tightening or relaxation of requirements, regulations, taxes or any number of other matters dealt with by the legislature, she said.

The legislature could postpone next year’s candidate and election deadlines in light of census delays.

The legislature is to meet again after the release of detailed census data to redraw the boundaries of congressional districts. The state allocation council – the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state – approves state district boundaries, but the legislature sets limits for the four-member state delegation to the state. United States House.

The legislature could change filing times and other dates for state elections, and there have been discussions about this, Niehaus said.

