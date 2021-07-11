survivor of the Srebrenica genocide: it will happen to us again | Genocide news





Survivors of the Srebrenica genocide, in which Serbian forces systematically killed more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys over several days, marked the 26th anniversary of the killings.

Coffins containing the remains of 19 Bosnians found in mass graves and recently identified through DNA testing, were buried on Sunday in the memorial cemetery of genocide victims on the outskirts of the town in eastern Bosnia.

Vahid Suljic was then a nine-year-old boy from the neighboring village of Voljavica, who had taken refuge in Srebrenica with his family.

He survived the genocide, but what he witnessed traumatized him for years.

Suljic recounted his experiences and told Al Jazeera that he feared genocide would be committed against Bosnians again if Serbian denial of the genocide continued and lingering tensions rekindled.

Escape to Srebrenica

Between 1992 and 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina was attacked by Serbian and Croatian forces aiming to divide the country into a Greater Serbia and a Greater Croatia, respectively. Some 100,000 people have been killed.

Bosnian Serb forces began attacking Bosnian villages and towns in the spring of 1992, in an attempt to ethnically cleanse non-Serbs in the area.

For the Suljics family, the nightmare began in May 1992 when they first heard of paramilitary units in Serbia torturing, killing and taking Bosnians to concentration camps in the neighboring areas of Voljavica, located near the Serbian border.

Vahid Suljic, standing next to the UN soldier and facing the camera, is pictured in this 1994 photo of Srebrenica [Courtesy of Vahid Suljic]Fearing that they would soon suffer a similar fate, the Suljic family fled to the nearby woods where they hid for about two weeks. Meanwhile, Serbian paramilitary units arrived in their village and elderly people who could not escape into the woods were burned alive in one of the houses, Suljic said.

To save their lives, a group of 250 Bosnian civilians from Voljavica decided to take the day hike through the woods to Srebrenica, located 15 km (9.3 miles) away, as it was then controlled by the Bosnian army.

During their trek, Serbian forces ambushed the group twice with machine gun fire. At each machine gun nest there were between 30 and 50 shooters, Suljic said. Some 60 to 70 Bosnians were killed in the ambushes.

Her family, including her 10-year-old sister, survived by jumping into a nearby cove and waiting for nightfall before continuing to Srebrenica.

We were in fact like wild animals hunted because they prepared [to kill us] in many places, Suljic said.

Srebrenica was under siege from all sides and they knew that people from the surrounding area were trying to enter Srebrenica, and they were preparing for it.

The genocide occurred even as Srebrenica was a United Nations protected safe area where some 50,000 Bosnians had sought refuge.

Genocide

When the Srebrenica Safe Zone fell to Serbian forces on July 11, 1995, Suljic and his family were among the thousands who sought refuge inside and outside the former battery factory where was the UN base held by a Dutch battalion of UN soldiers.

Dutch UN peacekeepers sit on top of an armored personnel carrier as Bosnian Muslim refugees from Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia seek refuge in the nearby village of Potocari [File: AP Photo]Suljic saw Serbian forces, dressed in UN uniforms to masquerade as Dutch soldiers, enter freely and observe everyone at the base.

At night, while people were sleeping, Serbian forces separated the men from their families to kill them and also took women and girls off the base and raped them.

Suljic said the Dutch soldiers did nothing to stop what the Serbian forces were doing.

[Serb forces] did what they wanted. They had full control over the base.

I remember [Bosniak] men screaming and asking for help every night, Suljic said.

During the day, Suljic also heard high-pitched screams in the woods when he went to fetch water from a river in the field near the base.

I saw corpses [there], severed heads, it is impossible to describe in words.

In 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court upheld partial Dutch responsibility for the deaths of around 350 Bosnian Muslims murdered by Serbian forces in Srebrenica.

Bosnians killed under the name Suljic are listed at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center [Courtesy of Vahid Suljic]After three days at the base, the buses arrived. Dutch soldiers informed them that the women and children would be evacuated to the town of Tuzla, in liberated territory controlled by the Bosnian army, but that all men between the ages of 11 and 77 were to stay and wait to be picked up. by another bus train. .

As Suljic’s uncle drove him to the bus, the Serbian soldiers forcibly separated them and Suljic never saw his uncle again.

On our way to Tuzla, we saw the captured men being taken away to be shot. Among them, I recognized my neighbors, with whom I played before and during the war. They looked scared and traumatized, Suljic said.

When the women and children arrived in Tuzla, they stayed in a refugee camp and waited for news from their relatives.

Vahid Suljic prays for his uncle Vahdet Suljic at his grave at Srebrenica Potocari Memorial and Cemetery [Courtesy of Vahid Suljic]Suljics ‘father managed to escape and after seven days of walking through the woods, crossing Serbian lines and surviving shootings and ambushes in the midst of the famine, Suljics’ father was part of a small minority of Bosnians who made it out alive.

A few years ago, the Suljics family received a phone call informing them that the bodies of their uncles had been found in various mass graves.

Some of the remains of his father’s brother, Vahdet Suljic, aged 28 at the time, were later found in three different mass graves, some 30 km apart. They have already buried some of his remains twice, but more than half of his remains are still missing.

In just three days, Serbian forces killed more than half of the family, including uncles, cousins ​​and other family members, Suljic said.

Vahid Suljics uncle Vahdet Suljic who was killed by Serbian forces during the Srebrenica genocide is pictured here wearing a Yugoslav People’s Army uniform [Courtesy of Vahid Suljic]

Denial of genocide

Several thousand Serbs and Bosnians continue to live in the impoverished town of Srebrenica. Suljic describes it as a dead city today, with no prospects. He now lives in the Gulf State of Qatar.

While 26 years have passed since the genocide, the survivors still struggle against the widespread denial by Serbs of historical facts which have been repeatedly confirmed by international tribunals in The Hague.

Posters and graffiti glorifying Ratko Mladic, the general who led Bosnian Serb forces and was convicted of genocide, are regularly found in areas with Serb populations in Bosnia as well as in neighboring Serbia and Montenegro.

Billboard in Bratunac #SrebrenicaGenocide #bratunac pic.twitter.com/YT3mm82eqQ

(@K_U_P_E_K) July 10, 2021

Ahead of the 26th anniversary of the genocide, Bosnian media reported on Friday that Serbian war celebrations were taking place in the backyard of a church above the memorial center, with provocative music.

The latest Srebrenica Genocide Denial Report (PDF) released by the Srebrenica Memorial Center on Friday identified at least 234 cases of genocide denial in regional public discourse and media over the past year, the majority of case occurring in Serbia.

Srebrenica 2021 Genocide Denial Report: In 2021, the three most common tactics used in genocide denial remain challenging the number and identity of victims, conspiracy theories that challenge decisions and integrity of the int. courts and nationalist historical revisionism. pic.twitter.com/2dBygweYvS

Srebrenica Memorial Center (@SrebrenicaMC) July 10, 2021

The report found that the majority of Srebrenica genocide deniers work in the public sector, including 28 who currently hold positions in state and entity governments. Alarmingly, many of them were active in the Serbian political and military apparatuses during the Bosnian war.

Lejla Gacanica, editor-in-chief of the report, told a press conference on Friday that accounts denying genocide and glorifying war criminals have intensified over the past year and that denial in the region makes part of the strategy of the Serbian state.

According to the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, who invented the 10 steps of the genocide theory, denial is one of the surest indicators of new genocidal massacres.

Suljic said the still latent tensions and genocide denial pose serious risks for the future.

If the situation continues like this, I think Srebrenica [another genocide] will happen to us again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/11/srebrenica-genocide-survivor-it-will-happen-to-us-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos