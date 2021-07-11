UK Food Workers Shortage Raises Prices and Risks Christmas Turkey Supply | food and beverage industry





Food prices could rise about 5% in the fall, and supplies of blanketed turkeys and pigs could be short this Christmas as salaries and other expenses increase due to shortages of delivery drivers, slaughterhouse staff and other workers.

Industry insiders say salaries for truck drivers and other supply chain workers, including abbatoir workers, vegetable and fruit harvesters and packers, all rose because it was difficult to find enough staff, industry insiders said.

There is a war for workers, said Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation. The only way to get more HGV and logistic drivers is to pay salaries.

That’s good news for relatively low-wage workers, but Wright says food prices will rise by about 5%. In the second half of the year, he warned, it would lead to price hikes for customers, with food prices reaching mid-single digits.

Tony Goodger of the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (Aims) said the meat-processing industry’s problems mean businesses are paying employees at least 10% more than they were before the pandemic. The cost has been passed on, he said.

The bureaucracy created by Brexit has also hit the sector, Goodger said, and there is currently a particularly shortfall of veterinarians on processing sites due to competitive demand from exporters who need qualified veterinarians to approve health certificates. It is also difficult to find properly certified drivers and slaughterhouse workers with slaughter skills to transport animals.

The meat processing industry is estimated to have lost about a fifth of the workers it needs, and some factories only have half of their normal workforce working at this time.

These problems are adding to the problem for the soft fruit industry, which requires at least 70,000 seasonal workers each summer, and is short of about 5,000 pickers this year, he said. Food transport is also being impacted by a shortage of tens of thousands of HGV drivers.

The driver shortage has also been linked to Brexit and tax changes that affect wages, and food industry employers say the backwards plan has given workers the opportunity to retrain into jobs with more social time.

Goodger said meat processors are focusing their workers on products they need right away, meaning that handling items like pigs in blankets and stuffings that are usually prepared in the summer and then frozen will not be a priority.

Those Christmas lines are unlikely to be made, so we won’t have them by December, he said. Goodger added that EU workers coming to the UK to process turkeys for about two months from mid-October won’t be able to do so unless the government extends the seasonal worker system to butchers.

Brexit hardships have prevented seasonal and even long-term workers from coming from the European Union, combined with the effects of the pandemic, straining the workforce available.

As in healthcare, hospitality and retail, food worker shortages have been exacerbated by those who have to be quarantined after being in contact with someone infected with the Covid virus or pinged by NHS testing and tracking apps.

Changes to government restrictions that are released very shortly after lockdowns have been imposed have increased the demand for products to move quickly to meet changing demand.

Government officials held emergency talks with retailers, wholesalers and logistics groups to address driver and other worker shortages. Retailers and suppliers have already warned of a food and beverage shortage, but switching to alternative brands or reducing the number of sales options has allowed them to stock up on shelves this summer by focusing their resources on producing and distributing best-selling items.

Grocery prices fell 1.9% from the same period a year ago as supermarkets returned to eat out and raced to keep shoppers buying their sandwiches from three months to June 13, according to Kantar analysts.

Retailers are also concerned about growing food waste due to transportation problems, and Tesco bosses say that vacancies are generating 48 tonnes of food waste each week, the equivalent of two trucks.

