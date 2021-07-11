



The UK has backtracked on wearing masks after the remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted on July 19, and a senior minister said they should still be worn indoors as the number of cases continues to rise sharply.

Wearing a mask in the UK will be “a personal choice”, Boris Johnson said, and the government will end “the legal obligation to wear a face covering”. The prime minister was photographed without a mask in his car on his way home from a Euro 2020 football match on Wednesday.

The government’s stance on the mask has been criticized by scientists and opposition politicians as the Delta variant swept the country. On Saturday, 32,367 new positive results were recorded.

Sub-Vaccine Minister Nadim Ja took a different stance on Johnson on Sunday. The government has suggested that it would advise people to act more cautiously. He told Sky News that it is likely that the government will still recommend masks even after their legal obligations are over.

“It is important that we are careful and vigilant, and the guidelines we will set tomorrow will prove this, including guidelines that people should wear masks in enclosed indoor spaces and, of course, be vigilant about their hands and faces.” said.

Zahawi also told the BBC that Johnson would emphasize caution when announcing that the final restrictions would end on July 19. “The guide will have very clear expectations for wearing a mask, indoors, in crowded places and on public transport.”

The opposition Labor Party has urged people to wear masks on public transport. Shadow education secretary Kate Green described Sunday’s government policy as “a recipe for chaos.”

Johnson’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions despite surging cases and hospital admissions could increase hospital waiting lists to 13 million as a result of additional pressure on the NHS, repeated by Health Minister Sajid Javid.

Javid told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that he was “confident” that the July 19 easing measures would be in place, but he was “shocked” by the fact that the waiting list could grow significantly.

“The most shocking thing is when I was told that the waiting list was going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” he said. “When I heard the figure of 13m, it totally focused my mind and it will be one of the top priorities I have to deal with because I can’t have it.”

Dealing with the backlog, which currently stands at around 5.3m, is a top priority, and Javid has promised to fix it “as soon as possible”. However, he warned that it would take “a significant amount of time to delete”.

Zahawi, meanwhile, ignored reports that Downing Street is trying to reduce the gap between primary and secondary vaccinations from eight weeks to four weeks.

The Sunday Times reported that No 10 asked the Independent Vaccinations and Immunization Joint Committee to look into the gap reduction as demand for the first jabs decreased. The government is expected to launch a publicity blitz to encourage more 18-24 year olds to go and get vaccinated.

However, Zahawi suggested that the 8-week difference is unlikely, citing that it provides “much better” protection from Covid-19. “This will never happen,” said one government official.

