Iran’s anger against the United States and European support for an opposition group





BERLIN (AP) The Iranian government has expressed its anger at the appearance of senior European and American politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iranian theocratic rulers and which was once considered a terrorist organization by the West.

Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported that the country’s foreign ministry summoned Slovenia’s envoy to Tehran on Sunday over a video message from the EU Prime Minister at the event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

The NRCI is the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, which is considered a terrorist organization by Iran and was designated as such by the United States until its delisting in 2012. The EU has withdrawn the group from its terrorism list in 2009.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday, while speakers including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile and many sitting US senators from the across the aisle, praised the NRCI and its goals.

Pompeo, who has defended the Trump administration’s tough stance against Iran over its nuclear program, claimed in his video speech that the Iranian government was in its most precarious state since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and called to sustained pressure on Tehran.

The former senior US diplomat also compared newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to a mass murderer for his role in the execution of thousands of Iranian political prisoners in 1988.

The United States should take the lead in holding him accountable for the crimes against humanity he has committed, Pompeo said, adding that the US government should tell its allies in Europe and Asia if they deal with Raisi. , the United States will hold them accountable as well. .

Pompeo praised the NRCI, whose funding is unclear and which has in the past paid foreign politicians to show up at its rallies, urging the group to continue the fight.

May your mission be blessed and protected, may the Iranian people be blessed, said the Republican, who declined to rule out the 2024 presidential bid.

Pompeos’ support for the group was echoed by Brazile, who praised the remarkable courage and leadership of NRCI President Maryam Rajavi.

Democratic Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, as well as Republican Senators Roy Blunt and Ted Cruz, former Speaker of the British House of Commons John Bercow, former Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and others also spoke at the event. .

Iran criticized Western politicians attending the event, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh accusing them of (selling themselves) cheaply for a circus organized in Europe by a terrorist sect formerly backed by Saddam with Iranian blood on his hands.

The ministry also condemned the speech of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, calling it unacceptable, contrary to diplomatic standards and the spirit of bilateral relations, the IRNA news agency reported.

Jansa, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Council, had said he supported calls for an independent investigation into Raisis’ role in the 1988 executions.

The Iranian regime must be held accountable for human rights violations and the international community must be tougher on this, he said.

