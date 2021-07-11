Editorial: Our story shows us what true courage looks like





On July 4, 1776, the final draft of the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress. Fifty-six men signed the document. What should speak to us today, as we fight the state of obstruction and dysfunction of our politics, is that every person who has signed their name on this document has put their life in danger.

As they put pen to paper, they each knew they would be hanged if they were caught. Five of the 56 signatories were later captured by the British, accused of treason and tortured. At least a dozen signatories saw their homes ransacked, their properties looted and their homes set on fire.

There were also horror stories for many other signers. At least nine of the 56 died during the Revolution. Several lost threads.

Our nation remains a work in progress, and it is right to look at the past, remember what real courage looks like, and apply these lessons to what is happening around us now. Today in America, politicians cannot agree on anything and the country suffers. The truth, what happened, what did not happen has become a victim. It is mind boggling how the political divide is so bad today that the two sides cannot even agree on what is in sight.

Because the ongoing political drama has become an embarrassing spectacle, let’s go back to other times in our history where courageous people literally stood up and courage was in the spotlight. It is their courage that has moved this country forward.

The Declaration of Independence is the founding American document and represents everything delegates to the Continental Congress thought of when they made plans to create an independent country.

Thomas Jefferson wrote it. Among its five editors were John Adams and Benjamin Franklin. If you haven’t seen it, go online and read the first draft, which the editors tagged, sending Jefferson back to his office for subsequent drafts.

Our country began with this act of political and moral courage by signing a document calling for American independence. Jefferson was so convinced of the correctness of the words on the paper that he wrote that we take these truths for granted.

Proceed to July 2, 1863, with Union troops wrapped around the heights of the small town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The Confederate forces of Robert E. Lee, whose government in Richmond was determined to end American democracy and replace it with an aristocracy, had crossed the Potomac River and invaded the North in hopes of ending the war. .

On the second day of the fighting, a small group of Union soldiers in Little Round Top, on the far left of the Union line, resist wave after wave of Confederates determined to stand behind the Union lines. . By the end of the fighting, the casualty rate for these Union men was over 80%.

These brave men from Little Round Top saved the Union and the American experience, which we are still working to perfect. They saw the grave danger facing the still very young Republic and held on.

As President Lincoln said later that fall, the world won’t long remember what we say here, but it will never be able to forget what they did here.

There have been many other times when brave Americans have stood up for our basic principles at the risk of their lives. The horrific events of January 6 are the opposite of those times in our history.

Politicians who do not want to fully investigate that day and find out how the Americans tried to violently disrupt an election on behalf of the losing candidate, are walking towards an entirely different batsman.

If they think the attackers weren’t supporters of the former president if they think it was antifa or inspired by the FBI or some other conspiracy, they should back a commission to find out the truth and prove their point of view.

Only two Republicans in the House voted to form a commission of inquiry that day. 1st District Congressman Lee Zeldin, now running for governor, was not one of them.

We have to find the courage that has enabled this country to move forward at critical times and this is one of those times. We must not forget what it took to get to this point.

In a post-jan. 6 America, Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg, that we can never forget what they did here, take on a very different meaning.

