Apple’s two UK subsidiaries pay $9 million in taxes in 2020, despite annual revenues of $1.1 billion.





American tech company Apple paid less in taxes in the UK last year, despite in-store sales of 1.1 billion despite a nationwide shutdown.

In the latest annual results, filed this weekend at Companies House, two UK companies, Apple Retail UK and Apple UK, had sales of 1.1 billion and 232 million respectively for the year ending 26 September 2020.

But the more expensive iPhone maker paid only 9.2 million taxes in the UK for both divisions in 2020, far less than the previous year’s bill.

According to an account prepared by tax advisory EY, Apple’s UK retail business posted a gross profit of 337 million, almost the same as in 2019, but an operating profit of 29 million lower than in 2019’s 37 million thanks to high costs. I did.

The company, once known as Apple Computer Sales UK, was forced to close UK stores due to roll-up closures nationwide, with revenues down 20% from 1.4 billion a year ago to 1.1 billion in 2020.

Retailer total tax came in at 4.5 million units in a year, but this year it was deferred to 1.8 million units with a payout of only 2.7 million units. Apple in the UK reported that its annual operating costs rose 26% year-over-year to reach 330 million by September 26, 2020. Apple UK’s tax bill in 2020 is 6.5m.

One of the world’s largest companies with a valuation of more than $2 trillion ($1.4 trillion), the group has 38 stores in the UK, employs 7,115 people, and is the only U.S. tech company to generate but pay for billions of dollars in sales. . There is virtually no corporate tax on HerMajestys Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Many US companies take advantage of UK tax laws that allow billions of revenues to bypass UK service subsidiaries and flow into their European headquarters in tax-friendly locations.

Apple is based in the UK and when combined with figures from Apple Europe, which announced accounts this weekend, sales fell 3% to 2.3 billion, but operating profit increased 16%. 59 million in 2019. Apple Europe’s revenue grew from 689 million in the previous year to 810 million in 2020.

Total tax payments to three entities in the UK increased from 91 million in 2019 to 97 million most recently.

An Apple spokesperson said: As the largest taxpayer in the world, we pay all our taxes everywhere in the world in accordance with the laws and regulations of each country. We also disclosed our strong support for the OECD development of a new comprehensive tax framework.

In addition to paying taxes, Apple is investing in the UK to boost innovation and boost economic growth, including supporting 330,000 jobs across the UK. In response to Covid-19, Apple made additional voluntary financial donations, donating equipment and close to a million PPE to the NHS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/business/apples-two-uk-subsidiaries-pay-just-9m-in-taxes-for-2020-despite-annual-sales-of-1-1bn-1098214

