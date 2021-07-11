Drownings in Lakes, Rivers and Backyard Pools Growing in the United States | US News





An increasing number of drownings are being reported in lakes, rivers, backyard pools and other inland water bodies across the United States this summer, due to factors such as strong heat waves at the start of the season and children who missed swimming lessons during the pandemic.

Nearly three dozen drownings were reported in the Great Lakes alone during the year through the July 4 holiday weekend, at least 34 compared to 25 during the same period of 2020, according to statistics collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a non-profit safety organization.

And 2020 had already been a deadlier year on the lakes than 2019.

The Pacific Northwest’s heat dome-related skyrocket at record temperatures was once blamed for a spate of water deaths in Washington state last month.

Meanwhile, three people drowned over a weekend in June on sections of the Delaware River in Sullivan and Orange counties, New York, amid reports from officials of more people on the water than last year as the pandemic subsides.

And in Minnesota, there were more drowning deaths in early July 2021 than in the first six months of the past nine years, according to preliminary data tracked and collected by the Star Tribune newspaper and the Natural Resources Department of the United States. Minnesota.

Prior to July 4, there were 29 drownings in the state, with 18 drownings occurring in June alone. And three people died in the Twin Cities area around Minneapolis and St Paul’s over the holiday weekend in separate drowning incidents.

Drowning continues to be the fifth leading cause of unintentional death in the United States and the second leading cause of unintentional death in children between the ages of one and 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been several drownings in recent weeks in many areas of California during scorching weather, involving children and adults, although statewide statistics are not available.

Elsewhere, a 16-year-old drowned in a Missouri state park while swimming on July 2, and an 18-year-old high school student died in a private Oklahoma pool, amid a myriad of examples across the country so far this summer.

And authorities have issued warnings after a series of drownings in southern Georgia.

Children are currently at a greater risk of drowning as fewer young people learned to swim during the extended periods of stay at home from the coronavirus pandemic when schools and public swimming pools were closed, experts said.

Ben Hoffman, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Injury, Violence, and Poison Prevention, lamented their loss of preparation.

It was really hard for people to access swimming lessons last year, Hoffman told ABC Good Morning America.

And from what I understood this year, it still remains a challenge, as things were booked quite early.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently released its annual report on drowning and immersion for 2021.

He revealed that incidents of pool or spa-related drowning among children under the age of 15 have increased over the past five years.

CPSC Acting President Robert Adler added of the pandemic: With fewer children attending swimming lessons over the past year, it is essential to refresh them and others with lifesaving skills, while practicing increased alertness both wherever children swim and during non-swimming time as well.

After a number of recent drownings in Massachusetts, including the death of a one-year-old boy who fell into a family pool last month in the town of Wrentham, the Department of Conservation and Recreation of the State offers free swimming lessons starting in July. until August 13 on weekday mornings for anyone over the age of four.

