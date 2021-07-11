Morrisons writes to reassure British farmers worried about US takeovers | Morrisons





Morrisons wrote to British farmers whose produce fills supermarket shelves to reassure them that the takeover offer, led by US investment firm Fortress, will protect the nature of the business and its relationships with suppliers.

Morrison’s CEO David Potts, seen by The Guardian, in a letter to the 3,000 farmers supplying the grocery store, the company’s board of directors, wrote a promise for the company’s future, believing that the fort would be appropriate and responsible owners. Carry real weight.

In our discussions with Fortress, we have considered very carefully whether Fortress is the proper and appropriate owner of Morrisons, and whether their business plan will protect and develop the basic characteristics of Morrisons for the benefit of all stakeholders, Potts wrote.

Of course, this includes the farmers we work with and British agriculture more broadly.

Unlike other supermarkets, Morrisons deal directly with farmers stocking shelves, not wholesalers. As a result, the National Farmers Union (NFU) calls Morrisons British Farmings its largest direct customer.

Farmers have previously expressed concerns about whether future owners of Morrisons will respect their relationship and payment practices with food producers, while at the same time committing to working with farmers to improve sustainability and ensure food security in the UK.

Morrisons were considered the cornerstone of the UK food supply infrastructure during the pandemic and the chaos that occurred after Brexit.

Potts is proud that the grocer has defended British farmers for generations, and is convinced that this will not change under the new ownership.

NFU chairman Minette Batters said last week that farmers will closely monitor a potential takeover of Morrisons.

Others welcomed Fortress’s recognition of the important role Morrisons played in UK agriculture, promising that the company will continue to uphold Morrisons’ strategic intentions to support and work with UK farmers to deliver on its commitment to the business environment. described as

Procurement from British farms has long been part of the Morrisons legacy, and it’s reassuring to know that potential buyers will want to keep these core values ​​going in the future, Batters said.

Fortresss bid for Morrisons’ stock value of $6.3 billion before including net debt of $3.2 billion, giving it a total value of $9.5 billion.

The Morrisons board accepted the offer earlier this month, rejecting it from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). It’s unclear whether CD&R will return with higher bids or if other private equity firms like Apollo will bid for the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket chain.

