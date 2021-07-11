Pfizer to advise U.S. authorities on booster injections





WASHINGTON – Pfizer is expected to brief senior U.S. government health officials in the coming days of the need for a coronavirus vaccine booster after an unusually public row between the pharmaceutical giant and federal officials over whether a third vaccine will be needed, according to the company and six people familiar with the plans.

Pfizer and German company BioNTech announced Thursday that they plan to seek regulatory approval for a recall in a few weeks, as they predicted people would need a third dose six to 12 months after receiving the regimen in two injections from the company.

But senior U.S. health officials have not decided whether boosters will be needed. And hours after the companies announced their intentions, the Department of Health and Human Services issued an emphatic rebuke, saying “Americans who have been fully immunized do not need a booster just yet.” .

The booster injection debate comes as global anxiety grows over the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, which has become the most prevalent strain in the United States. much of the world does not have access to vaccines.

Pfizer has publicly cited data from Israel showing that its vaccine remains effective against the delta variant in preventing hospitalizations and serious illness, but has waning effectiveness in preventing milder cases. The company is primarily focused on the need for boosters for the elderly and the most vulnerable.

Pfizer said it had its own data showing immunity to the coronavirus wanes in people vaccinated over time, especially in the elderly, but some scientists and health officials have warned that only the company had so far seen this data. The company will share the data with the Food and Drug Administration.

Those invited to the next briefing include Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of the FDA; David Kessler, Scientific Director of Covid-19 Response; and Vivek Murthy, the general surgeon. We do not yet know who will be present. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, but that could change.

People familiar with the meeting and others who have described the discussions over the booster injections spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Several companies have regularly briefed U.S. officials about their data and findings throughout the vaccine trials.

Pfizer will give U.S. officials a similar briefing to what it presented to Europeans last week on the need for a recall.

Health and human services and FDA officials declined to comment. A representative from Pfizer confirmed the meeting but declined to provide details.

The Health and Human Services statement released after Pfizer’s announcement Thursday did not mention Pfizer by name, but said “a rigorous, science-based process” led by the CDC, FDA and the National Institutes of Health would determine if any boosters are needed.

The decision, the statement said, will only be partially informed by data from pharmaceutical companies. He pointed out that current data shows that fully vaccinated people are protected against serious illnesses, even against the most difficult variants.

U.S. officials said they haven’t seen convincing data that clearly indicates boosters will be needed and are waiting to see whether Pfizer has new or additional data that makes a compelling case. There are also fears that the discussion over the boosters could have an impact on the reluctance to vaccinate, although two officials stressed that this was not the main issue in deciding whether to recommend that some Americans receive a third injection.

Fauci told CNN on Friday that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had called him to apologize for not alerting the U.S. government that he was planning to seek permission for a third injection of his vaccine.

Several senior health officials said they thought it would likely be appropriate to recommend boosters for the elderly and the most vulnerable, such as those who are immunocompromised, but stressed that there would be a public process to do so. such an assessment, according to two senior officials of the administration. officials.

An advisory group to the CDC, called the Immunization Practices Advisory Committee, will assess Pfizer’s data whether the FDA allows the Pfizer recall and recommend who should receive it, as the group has done for several other health-related decisions. coronavirus vaccines.

The FDA and CDC advisory group will need data on safety, the immune response generated by boosters and public health, said Sara Oliver, a CDC official who is on the advisory committee’s covid-19 working group. .

The working group recommended that booster doses not start until there is evidence of a decline in the vaccine’s effectiveness against the disease and signs that the variants have significantly affected vaccine protection. Oliver said there was no data to support the booster dose recommendations at this time, but the CDC continued to monitor the vaccine’s effectiveness and the risk of variants.

Senior health officials are still trying to understand the clinical significance of the decline in immunity in older people who have been vaccinated and whether this warrants the administration of a third vaccine.

Pfizer officials began to worry that data from Israel showing decreased efficacy could lead some people to believe its vaccine is not effective. They also fear that there could be outbreaks in nursing homes and other vulnerable populations as the delta variant increases in the United States, and fear waiting too long to administer boosters, according to one person. familiar with some of the discussions.

Receiving emergency clearance from the FDA, and then a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, would likely take months. Pfizer officials fear the process will take too long if US officials do not act quickly.

Some scientists and health experts said Pfizer would benefit financially from administering the booster injections and said the company had caused confusion with its announcement on Thursday.

Some other countries have already made plans to start giving booster shots. In the UK, the National Health Service presented plans for the start of booster injections in September, initially targeting groups including immunocompromised people, people over 70 and frontline health workers. Ultimately, its boosters will be offered to people over 50 and high-risk adults. Israeli health officials are still considering offering booster shots.

Pfizer said it would submit data to regulators within weeks, showing that a booster at six months – a third injection of its original vaccine – caused antibody levels to rise five to ten times higher. than the initial two-dose regimen. Moderna announced data from similar trials in May.

The pharmaceutical company also announced that it will begin testing a recall specifically scheduled to combat the delta variant in August.

Information for this article was provided by Carolyn Y. Johnson of the Washington Post.

