COVID-19: An additional 31,772 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths across the UK | UK News





Another 31,772 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths have been reported across the UK in the last 24 hours.

The figures released on Sunday are just below those recorded on Friday, the highest number of infections since January 22, compared to 32,367 and 34 deaths the day before.

Last week, COVID cases increased by more than 27% compared to last week, and deaths increased by two-thirds.

Another 93,763 people first received the coronavirus vaccine in the UK on Saturday, bringing the total to 45,881,721 (87.1% of the adult population).

A total of 211,446 people received a second jab, meaning 34,764,511 people (66% of adults) are now fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations more than doubled (56.6%) over the past week, with 563 hospitalizations on July 6th and 3,081 hospitalizations by that day.

Recent statistics show a final decision will be made on Monday, but come eight days before most restrictions are lifted as part of Phase 4 of the lockdown in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week welcomed the success of the vaccine launch and said the UK will have to learn to live with the virus, stating that most people hospitalized are not vaccinated.

But scientists have urged ministers to reconsider their plans, describing the waiver of restrictions as a “risky and unethical experiment.”

In a letter published in The Lancet, 122 British scientists said the virus’s exponential growth “will continue until millions more become infected and hundreds of thousands will be left with long-term illnesses and disabilities”.

They also said they were concerned that the strategy “provides a fertile basis for the emergence of vaccine-resistant strains.”

Johnson said he wants to move from “a government agency” to personal responsibility while removing legal requirements for measures like wearing a mask.

