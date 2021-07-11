Defense official: troop withdrawal does not mean the US has lost its influence against the Taliban





John Kirby, assistant to the defense secretary for public affairs, said on Sunday that the United States has not lost its influence against the Taliban, even as the Pentagon is quickly withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceTucker Carlson says he was continuing Putin’s interview at time of espionage claiming Democrats should campaign on police funding The WaPost Fact Checker shoot down GOP ‘fiction’ on Biden and ‘fund the police’ MORE asked Kirby if it was reasonable to expect the US to be able to deal with terrorist threats from Afghanistan while the nearest military base will be over a thousand miles away.

“We always want to find additional options Chris. This is why we are working with the neighboring countries that are closer to Afghanistan to see what the possibilities are. And we are doing it as quickly and as aggressively as possible to find options. additional, “Kirby said, adding that the United States had” sophisticated and robust capabilities beyond the horizon. “

Kirby asserted that the United States has the capacity to deal with threats “even from afar”, citing the United States’ actions in Libya as proof.

Wallace, however, argued that by abandoning its physical presence in Afghanistan, the United States, and therefore the Afghan government, lost its influence over the Taliban.

“This argument that somehow if you’ve got boots on the pitch all of a sudden you’ve got all this leverage… that hasn’t exactly worked in the five, Last 10, 15 years, Chris, ”Kirby said. “We had 100,000 troops on the ground, so the idea that if you have boots on the ground it suddenly gives you leverage hasn’t exactly been the all-time high so far. “

“What we have is a lot of diplomatic influence and we are using it. We are still trying to negotiate a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan and nothing has changed in our commitment to that. And the rest of the community. International must also remain committed to this kind of result, ”added Kirby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/562440-defense-official-troops-leaving-afghanistan-doesnt-mean-us-has The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos