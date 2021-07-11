Financial shift towards a clean, green and resilient future





Hello, I would like to thank Minister Franco and Governor Visco for hosting this conference.

Friends, climate change is the biggest challenge we face.

And we must act now to protect against human and natural influences and reduce global emissions.

In 2015, countries around the world signed the Paris Agreement and did their best to limit global temperature rise to below 2 degrees and close to 1.5 degrees.

Now, maintaining the 1.5 degree limit requires halving global emissions by 2030.

And these efforts depend on finance.

Without it, future work is almost impossible.

Therefore, one of the main goals of COP26 is to shift finances from both public and private finance to climate action.

We all need to respond to the urgency that the crisis demands. In particular, we need to mobilize the emerging markets and developing countries that are most in need of public and private finance, and help build green economies and create jobs and prosperity.

In climate, the G20 countries should lead.

Of course, I welcome the progress of the finance ministers and central bank governors over the past two days.

And inspired by the work of the Sustainable Finance, Frameworks and Infrastructure Working Group and the Financial Stability Committee.

When it comes to public finance, it is essential that developed countries provide the $100 billion promised to developing countries each year.

In 2018, we mobilized $80 billion, a significant amount, but not enough.

And, as I’ve always said, delivering 100 billion dollars in full is a matter of trust.

So I welcome the fact that under the UK President, all G7 countries have pledged to increase their public finance commitments, including finance for adaptation.

Canada, Germany and Japan injected new funds shortly after the G7 summit.

And we expect other donors, including other G7 countries, to move forward with new or increased commitments ahead of COP26.

And I’m glad the IMF is preparing a special allocation of $650 billion of drawing rights.

The G7 has made it clear that it wants nearly one-sixth of its newly allocated SDR to support healthy, green and resilient recovery from Covid-19 in the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

And I am very supportive of this currency and hope other countries will support the G7 approach.

And I’d like to see a much more ambitious level of SDR recycling in developed countries than we saw right after the 2009 financial crisis.

Therefore, I urge developed countries and the IMF to urgently respond to the G7’s request for the SDR and to the G20 to address the debt problems facing developing countries.

I also urge multilateral development banks to take action.

All MDBs must set a date that will align with the Paris Agreement, as the World Bank and EBRD did.

And all MDBs should develop plans to meet their climate finance targets, increase them where possible, and mobilize more private finances.

When it comes to private finance, we work closely with the Secretary of the Treasury, with Mark Carney’s efforts to ensure that all financial decisions take climate into account.

And members of GFANZ, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, currently represent more than $88 trillion in assets. All have signed science-based targets to reduce emissions to zero by 2050 at the latest.

While this is good news, we are aware that investment barriers to emerging markets exist.

It may seem too risky for many to attract large institutional capital.

And investors are cautious.

However, we are aware that there are huge investment opportunities in emerging markets.

The IFC estimates that there will be nearly $23 trillion of climate-wise investment opportunities in emerging markets between now and 2030.

So, as Shemara just said, we need to integrate public and private finance to break down investment barriers and support a fair and inclusive transition to a global net zero.

I welcome Macquarie, leading the GFANZ work to accelerate this capital into emerging markets.

And I welcome today’s discussion of how MDBs can support the transition to Global Net Zero.

I urge MDBs and private finance companies to strengthen cooperation, expand blended finance initiatives and technical support, improve investment conditions within the country, and build high-quality, bankable project pipelines.

Together, they can demonstrate that public finance can take advantage of leverage and eliminate the risk of investing in significant private capital.

So, prior to COP, I recommend that MDBs share their plans to mobilize private finance more quickly, and that private financial institutions work with MDBs on these initiatives to support the country’s ambitious plans for climate action. I urge you to show me how it will flow.

These steps are essential to shifting the sum flowing through the global economy into our green future, building resilience, meeting global net zeros and securing the trillions of dollars we need to maintain our 1.5-degree cap.

These collaborative efforts should continue beyond COP26.

Friends, this is a decisive decade.

And the decisions you make now will set the course of the planet.

Business as usual is not an option.

So let’s work together.

Transforming finance from a polluting industry of the past to a clean, green and resilient future. Job creation and growth everywhere in the world.

Thank you.

