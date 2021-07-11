Fauci laments US political division over coronavirus vaccinations | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, lamented the political split in the country over the coronavirus vaccination on Sunday.

Polls show Democrats, who are generally more liberal in their support for government programs, are much more likely to get vaccinated than Republicans, who are often more skeptical of government actions and conservative views supporting individual rights.

A recent poll showed that 93% of people who identify as Democrats say they have been vaccinated or intend to be vaccinated in their arms, while only 49% of Republicans said they have done so or are planning to do so.

Fauci told ABC News This Week that they were trying to put politics aside. Viruses don’t differentiate between a Democrat and a Republican or an Independent.

We need to move away from division, said Fauci, President Joe Bidens’ senior medical adviser.

He said the vaccines available in the United States have been shown to be effective.

Fauci said he understands that some conservatives, often in the southern states of the United States who voted for former President Donald Trump, a Republican, against Democrat Biden in last November’s election, are reluctant to back down. get vaccinated because health regulators have only approved the vaccines for emergency use and still have to give them a full seal of approval.

But Fauci said there was no doubt in my mind (they) would get full approval.

In the meantime, he said, the benefit (of being vaccinated) is well worth the risk. Fauci said the available vaccines also work well against what he described as the villain [Delta]variant found for the first time in India which has established itself in some American communities.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a state with low immunization rates, said there is a clearly conservative skepticism about government that must be overcome with the truth about vaccine effectiveness.

Hutchinson told ABC that those who get vaccinated, in addition to being protected against the coronavirus, also have the benefit of no longer needing to wear a face mask.

He said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was right. If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask.

In the United States, the CDC reports that 67.5% of adults have received at least one injection of the typical two-shot vaccination schedule and 58.7% are fully vaccinated.

